LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Week 2
No. 3 LSU will square of against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Week 2 with the program preparing for the home opener in Baton Rouge.
After a critical win over the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, the Bayou Bengals have America's attention after cruising up the AP Top-25 poll and emerging as early National Championship contenders.
Brian Kelly and Co. took down No. 4 Clemson to snap the program's five-game losing streak in season-opening contests this past weekend.
Now, focus shifts towards a Week 2 clash against an in-state foe with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs heading to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting," Kelly said on Monday.
"We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time. When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
LSU enters Saturday night as heavy favorites with Vegas giving the Bayou Bengals a significant edge. What do the sportsbooks predict to happen? The computer models?
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -37.5 (-112)
- Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-102)
- Under 51.5 (-118)
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Week 2
What is SP+? According to ESPN, "in a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
"It is not a résumé ranking (hence the lack of unbeatens near the top), so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."
No. 3 LSU enters the Week 2 matchup as 31.4-point favorites with the expert computer model favoring the Tigers by a significant margin against an in-state foe.
The SP+ gives Kelly and Co. a 98 percent chance to win versus Louisiana Tech with a final score prediction of 41-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
LSU and Louisiana Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium where the game can be streamed on ESPN+.
