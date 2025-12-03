Signing Day Live Tracker: Which Commits Have Signed to Lane Kiffin, LSU Football?

The Early Signing Period has arrived with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff working around the clock to bring in an elite recruiting class to Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin landed in the Bayou State, his first plan of action was to meet with multiple current LSU commitments and targets where he has quickly hit the ground running.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, with Wednesday near the mid-morning portion of Signing Day. Who's in? Who's put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers and sent over their paperwork?

The Signing Day Special: Who's officially in?

No. 1: WR Jabari Mack

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack has signed his paperwork and became the first signee of the "Lane Kiffin Era" in Baton Rouge.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.

No. 2: OL Brysten Martinez

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has officially signed his paperwork with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.

No. 3: WR Corey Barber

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

No. 4: WR Brayden Allen

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen has signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after committing to the program late Tuesday night.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flips his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.

No. 5: CB Dez Ellis

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star athlete Dezyrian Ellis has officially signed with the LSU Tigers.

Ellis, the No. 2 rated two-way prospect in Louisiana, is set to play cornerback for the Bayou Bengals at the next level after being recruited as a defensive back.

The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder chose the LSU Tigers over West Virginia down the stretch of his recruitment with the Mountaineers offering Ellis as a quarterback.

Instead, he's LSU bound with the chance to play cornerback at the next level.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ellis told On3 Sports. “It’s always been ‘THE school.’ By ‘THE school,’ I mean the school that me and everyone I grew up with wants to attend, the school that will change people where I come from’s lives.

