LSU Football vs. Nicholls State: Tigers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Week 2
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
For Kelly's program, the Week 2 matchup provides the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to get back on track, test out rotations and continue preparing for a challenging schedule that lies ahead.
LSU officially ushers in the 100th year of Tiger Stadium when the Tigers welcome Nicholls to Death Valley for the first time. Kickoff for the Tigers and Colonels matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
Note: Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker are out in Week 2. Garrett Dellinger is questionable.
The LSU Depth Chart: Week 2
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Caden Durham and new running back Ju'Juan Johnson looking to battle it out for key snaps as well.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker are the second-team and have been impressive during the offseason.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) or Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the flashy receiving tight end has taken strides in the right direction and looks to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
In camp, he's lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. Expect to see several two tight end sets in 2024 with Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his playbook.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.), Weston Davis (Fr.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Rotation: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.), Jay'Viar Suggs (R-Jr.) and Ahmad Breaux (Fr.)
In Fall Camp, it was Guillory and Paez continuing to run with the first-team. Suggs was the consistent piece running with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
The rotation here is tricky given the different players Bo Davis and Co. threw in the mix during Fall Camp. One thing is certain, Guillory, Paez and Suggs are the top three guys with others emerging down the stretch. Expect to see Davis roll out a number of guys early in the season to get a feel for his players in an in-game situation.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Javien Toviano (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Fall Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024 as he continues being cross-trained as a safety and STAR.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
Others: Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, Michael Turner and Jyaire Brown
Safeties
Starters: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
Backups: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
