LSU Football Enters Massive Recruiting Battle With Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has locked in multiple visits for this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to host the dynamic two-way star.

Johnson-Cook checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

"Johnson-Cook was originally ranked as an 'athlete' prospect but is now considered an RB heading into his senior season," according to Rivals. "He plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Midwest and it’s Mizzou that’s currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder thus far. As a junior, he racked up more than 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging better than 10 yards per attempt."

Courtesy of Myson Johnson-Cook on X.

Johnson-Cook has thrived as both a running back and edge rusher at the high school level with his two-way ability intriguing programs across America.

For Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the program has quickly generated buzz in his recruitment with the program set to host him on an unofficial visit this offseason, according to 247Sports, along with the Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Missouri Tigers.

What makes the dynamic athlete such a coveted prospect? 247Sports broke down his game:

"Intriguing multi-positional prospect who could play running back or linebacker in the long run. Largely played the former as a sophomore in a breakout campaign that featured 900-plus yards and 14 TDs on 10.4 yards per carry for a perennial TXHSFB power," 247Sports wrote. "Straight-line hole puncher with acceleration and top-end speed verified by exceptional 100-meter times, especially for a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder.

"Upright runner but physical superiority creates yards after contact. More north-south or one-cut runner than move-stringing second-level magician, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering elite size/speed combination. Just get downhill and go, in other words. Same traits could make for a forward-oriented second-level defender with some pass-rushing value as an inside blitzer or a situational edge piece.

"Vast majority of experience to date has come at running back, but long-term projection may lead to the defensive side of the ball. Wherever he winds up, the physical tools and verified athleticism represent significant developmental potential to become an impact player with immense long-term upside.

