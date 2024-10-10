LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Three Tigers to Watch in Week 7
All eyes will be on the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers in an SEC showdown against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Death Valley.
In the game of the week in SEC play, the Rebels will hit the road to Baton Rouge for a conference clash against Brian Kelly's squad with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Who must rise to the occasion for the Bayou Bengals in order to escape with a victory against a Top 10 foe?
Three Tigers to Watch: LSU vs. Ole Miss Week
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham has unlocked a different element to the Tigers' offense through the program's first five games of the season after breaking out against South Carolina in Week 3.
Fast forward to Week 5 against South Alabama and it was the freshman phenom who made another statement.
Durham reeled in a screen pass on the first play of the game and turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown run, but it didn't stop there. The youngster then took an 86-yard run to the one-yard line on the first play of the following drive.
It's evident the first-year Tiger has asserted himself as the lead back for the program heading into the meat of SEC play and his game will be relied on in Week 7.
LSU has perfected the passing game with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier at the helm. He's utilized a myriad of pass catchers in Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Mason Taylor, among others.
But one thing is clear: If the run-game is clicking on all cylinders with Durham handling business, it diversifies the playbook and makes the LSU offense nearly impossible to stop.
Durham is at the top of the list when it comes to Tigers to watch on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
Speaking of wide receivers Nussmeier enjoys tossing it up to, insert Lacy. The WR1 in Baton Rouge has been a key piece to the offense's success, but a complete performance on Saturday night is key.
LSU will be without Kyle Parker against Ole Miss while a pair of receivers in CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton are questionable. With three impactful receivers in jeopardy of playing, it makes Lacy's performance that much more important.
He's been an integral piece to LSU's success this season with the Nussmeier-Lacy connection clicking, but consistency will be important here.
Look for Lacy and Aaron Anderson to carry the weight of the receiving attack on Saturday night with the savvy veterans needing a complete performance.
Anderson has paved the way with 27 receptions for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns with Lacy hauling in 25 receptions for 352 yards and five scores. It's imperative the one-two punch rises to the occasion in a Top 15 showdown.
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander has cleared concussion protocols and will be active on Saturday night against Ole Miss.
The veteran defensive back is as important of a player as it gets for the Tigers with the program facing a fiery passing attack in the Rebels.
Jaxson Dart has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC and will be looking to exploit a rather vulnerable LSU secondary.
Now, with Alexander back in the mix, the experienced Bayou Bengal will need to get his defensive backfield in check while limiting the passing attack Lane Kiffin is so fond of.
The status of Rebels star wide receiver Tre Harris is in jeopardy as it currently stands after being listed as questionable, but if he suits up, it'll likely be Alexander locking in on that matchup.
Alexander has faced the injury bug this season, but with all signs pointing towards him suiting up, he'll be a Tiger that must shine in the biggest game of the year to this point.
