LSU Football vs. South Alabama Injury Report: The Latest on LSU WR Chris Hilton
No. 14 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday for a showdown against the South Alabama Jaguars in a highly anticipated non-conference battle.
Kickoff is slated for 6:45 p.m. CT in Death Valley with Brian Kelly and Co. eyeing their fourth consecutive victory after wins over Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.
Now, all focus shifts to Saturday against South Alabama with a pair of Tigers hoping to get back on the field.
The LSU Injury Report: Week 5 Edition
CB Zy Alexander: Concussion
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins after exiting in the first half.
Now, he's questionable heading into Week 5 against South Alabama as he continues working through concussion protocols, Kelly said on Thursday.
The veteran defensive back has battled the injury bug this season with another hurdle left to be jumped before kickoff on Saturday night.
If Alexander is unable to go this weekend, LSU will continue the rotation of Ashton Stamps, JK Johnson and PJ Woodland against the Jaguars.
WR Chris Hilton: Ankle
LSU wide receiver CHris Hilton was expected to make his season debut last weekend against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame last weekend prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
Now, he's listed as "probable" once again heading into Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars.
"We’re bringing him back from a long layoff, so we’ll see what he looks like when he gets out there on Saturday,” Kelly said.
LSU has rolled with a receiver rotation of Kyren Lacy, Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas so far this season.
Once Hilton gets back in the mix, it will provide LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier with another receiver that can unlock the vertical passing game on offense.
The AP Top 25 poll
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
