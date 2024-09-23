LSU Football vs. South Alabama Odds: The Early Betting Lines for Week 5
Brian Kelly and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 with both programs preparing for a clash in Death Valley.
Kelly and Co. eye their fourth straight victory after taking down Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.
Now, all focus shifts to Week 5 with the Bayou Bengals continuing to climb up the rankings in the latest AP Poll.
Here's the latest AP Poll, the betting odds for Week 5 and more:
The AP Top 25 poll
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: TBD
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: Week 5 Edition
LSU: -20.5 (-110)
South Alabama: +20.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: --1350
South Alabama to Win: +800
Over 65 Points: -110
Under 65 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
What He Said: Garrett Nussmeier Talks Week 4 Victory
Brian Kelly's Energy
“He’s definitely very high energy and has been trying to get us going. He’s stepped up his energy level, you could say. He’s the leader of our program and he knows however he acts will be reciprocated by us and it has been awesome to see.”
The Playcalling
“Coach Sloan does an unbelievable job as a coordinator putting us in different situations, understanding how teams are going to attack us and doing the opposite. When guys are playing back, we hit our check downs and we can drive down the field. Coach Sloan always has us in the right place for us to make plays.”
Aaron Anderson's Emergence
“He’s special. He can do a lot o different things and we’ve seen that the past couple of weeks, whether that’s making someone miss or a deep shot over the top. He’s been very good for us and continues to step up.”
