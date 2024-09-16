LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Biggest Takeaways from the Week 3 Win
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers escaped an upset scare in Week 3 after battling back from a 17-point deficit to take down South Carolina on the road.
It was a gutsy performance from LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier after earning the second comeback victory of his career.
Kelly and Co. now sit at 2-1 (1-0) with the critical SEC victory.
From Caden Durham's breakout game to struggles in the red zone, it was a rollercoaster performance on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.
Five Takeaways from the Week 3 Victory:
No. 1: Red Zone Inefficiency, Missed Opportunities
The glaring takeaway in Week 3 was the missed opportunities in the red zone for the Bayou Bengals. It was the defense who handled business in the second half after presenting scoring chances for the offense, but inefficiency plagued the unit.
It’s been a thorn in the program’s side throughout the first three weeks of the season. LSU has simply been unable to convert inside the red zone and it was on full display against the Gamecocks in Week 3.
Time and time again, it was the Tigers’ defense providing opportunities via turnovers for the offense to punch in easy scores. After forcing a pair of fumbles in the second half, LSU came up with just three points on those opportunities.
LSU ultimately went a respectable 5-for-7 on red zone trips, but the gifted opportunities inside the 15-yard line after the defensive forced two fumbles quickly plagued any chances to break open a sizable lead.
For the Tigers, it was edge rusher Bradyn Swinson who paved the way on Saturday afternoon in Columbia after tallying a handful of tackles with three sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was phenomenal for the Tigers in Week 3 to lift LSU to a pivotal SEC victory.
Now, LSU gets above .500 after the victory to reach 2-1 on the season. The Tigers will gear up for the UCLA Bruins in Week 4 in Tiger Stadium with an afternoon kickoff slated for next Saturday.
No. 2: Bradyn Swinson's Breakout Game
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson did it all for the Tigers against South Carolina. When the Bayou Bengals were in need of a big play, it was Swinson who answered the call and stepped up when the defense needed him most.
The veteran edge rusher ended the SEC opener with five total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
When the LSU offense was struggling and the Tigers needed a momentum shift, it was Swinson who made the most of his opportunities against the South Carolina offensive line.
Swinson is due for a breakout season for LSU and showcased what's in store for the remainder of the year in Baton Rouge.
After putting the defense on his back and giving Gamecocks signal-callers LaNorris Sellers and Robbie Ashford problems all day, he's earned the Week 3 MVP on Defense.
No. 3: The Caden Durham Show
True freshman running back Caden Durham stole the show on Saturday afternoon in Columbia after doing the heavy lifting for the Bayou Bengals on the ground.
With veteran John Emery out for the season with a torn ACL, the program was in need of a youngster to step up and take on an expanded role alongside Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams.
Defensive back turned running back Ju’Juan Johnson shined in Week 2, but it’s clear Durham is going to be an integral piece to the offense moving forward.
The youngster tallied 98 rushing yards with a pair of scores on just 11 rushing attempts with a whopping 8.9 yards per carry against the Gamecocks.
The former four-star, Top 10 running back in America lived up to the hype versus South Carolina after giving the program life in the run-game.
Durham did it all for the Tigers in the rushing attack. With Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson unable to get things going after totaling just 47 yards between the two, it was the first-year Tiger who picked up the slack.
No. 4: South Carolina Carves LSU on the Ground
Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders shined on Saturday on the ground after leading South Carolina’s rushing attack. LSU allowed 243 rushing yards with Sanders leading the way with 143 of his own.
The Bayou Bengals lost defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory for the remainder of the 2024 season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against Nicholls and it was evident his presence was missed against South Carolina.
LSU rotated in a handful of interior defensive lineman with the Gamecocks taking advantage of the inexperienced players up front.
South Carolina ended the game with 398 total yards of offense led by the rushing attack of Sanders and signal-caller LaNorris Sellers (88 yards).
Once Sellers went down with a lower-leg injury at the end of the first half, it was Auburn transfer Robbie Ashford who stepped in to lead the charge at quarterback.
The Numbers:
- Sellers - 9/16 with 113 yards and one interception.
- Ashford - 2/4 with 42 yards.
No. 5: Aaron Anderson Deserves His Flowers
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson deserves a game ball after another impressive showing in Week 3.
Like Swinson, when the Tigers needed a big-time play against the Gamecocks, it was Anderson who answered the call for the offense.
The second-year Tiger ended the day with 96 yards on five receptions with an average of 19.2 yards per catch. He was sensational with the ball in his hands and took the pressure off off Garrett Nussmeier in the upset scare.
Nussmeier ended the day going 24-of-40 passing with 285 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't the prettiest day at the office for the Tigers' QB1, but he made the big plays when it mattered with help from both Andreson and Kyren Lacy.
Anderson deserves a game ball after another critical showing for the Tigers. With wideout Chris Hilton remaining sidelined, it's been Anderson who's stepped up in his place through the first three games of the season.
