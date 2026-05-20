What Happened Last Time the LSU Tigers Played the Auburn Tigers?

The LSU Tigers hit the road for Week 8 when they head over to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers in a battle of the SEC teams with "Tigers" as their name.

After a three-year hiatus, the two schools meet again on the gridiron, with LSU looking to extend its 30-24-1 all-time record that they currently hold over Auburn, and during their last meeting in 2023, it was a happy night for the home team in Death Valley.

A happy night for the home crowd, and more progress for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels towards his eventual Heisman Trophy award.

What Happened Last Time Between the Two Tiger Teams?

LSU running back John Emery Jr (4) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 22 LSU wasted no time putting themselves on the board first as Daniels connected with wide receiver Malik Nabers for a 29-yard touchdown that capped off a quick four-play, 75-yard drive to give the home Tigers an early lead.

After Damian Ramos sank a 30-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, Tigers running back John Emery Jr. punched in a two-yard score to make it 17-0 LSU after just 15 minutes.

Auburn would get on the board with a two-yard run from running back Jarquez Hunter, before Ramos booted another field goal through the uprights, this time from 35 yards, to give LSU a 20-7 lead at halftime.

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson started off the second half by adding three points with a 38-yard field goal, before LSU extended their lead with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to wideout Kyren Lacy and then a 13-yard pass to running back Josh Williams later in the third quarter.

With Robby Ashford in the game under center for Auburn, he found Brandon Frazier for a three-yard touchdown and also the ensuing two-point conversion, drawing the team a smidge closer to the lead, but touchdown runs of five yards by Logan Diggs and one yard by Josh Williams gave LSU the 48-18 lead that they eventually took to the triple zeroes, bringing the Purple and Gold to 5-2 on the year.

Daniels ended the day with 20 completions on 27 attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns with an interception while adding 93 yards on 11 carries with his legs.

The signal caller finished second to only Logan Diggs in the running game, as he finished with 97 yards on the ground along with the touchdown, and Lacy paced the receivers with four catches for 111 yards and a score.

LSU and Auburn meet for the first time this meeting on Saturday, October 24 in Auburn.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.