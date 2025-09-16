LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Early Betting Trends for Week 4 Clash
No. 3 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions next on the docket for Brian Kelly and Co.
After taking down the Florida Gators in Week 3, the LSU Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season behind a strong start to the year on defense.
"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC," Kelly said on Saturday.
"Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group."
LSU's defense was led by sophomore safety Dashawn Spears with the youngster reeling in a pair of interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown to sway all momentum the Tigers' way.
"His performance [Saturday] has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact," Kelly said.
Now, all focus turns to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with the in-state foe heading to Death Valley on Saturday night. What are the early betting lines heading into the matchup?
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
Brian Kelly's Take: Offensive Line Development
"We just have to continue to develop. We're playing a redshirt freshman at right tackle, and we're playing a group of guys that are playing together [for the first time]. Paul [Mubenga] hasn't played a [lot]. Cohen [Echols] hasn't played a ton. Tyree [Adams] hasn't played a [lot]. So these are guys that are still growing and developing.
"And I said this after the game: I'm bullish on this group. I think they're going to be really good as we can continue. They're going to be a good group, but we got some work to do."
