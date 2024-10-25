LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Three Tigers to Watch in the Week 9 Matchup
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will head to College Station in Week 9 for an SEC clash against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in a battle for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference.
For the Tigers, it's been signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Whit Weeks handling business on both sides of the ball in order to play the "complementary football" Brian Kelly has been searching for in 2024.
Now, the program is clicking on all cylinders heading into a showdown that will have significant postseason implications on the line.
Who must show up and handle business in order for the Tigers to earn a critical SEC victory on the road?
Three Tigers to Watch: Week 9 Edition
Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been the engine that has kept the Tigers' offense going in 2024 behind a sensational start to the year.
The redshirt-junior has started just eight games in his career, but continues playing like a seasoned veteran for the Bayou Bengals in his first year as the starter.
Now, heading into Week 9, it's imperative he remains poised and disciplined against a challenging foe in a hostile environment.
Nussmeier is 183-for-283 passing this season with 2,222 yards and an SEC leading 18 touchdowns through the first seven games.
He'll face a difficult opponent this weekend in College Station with the Aggies' front preparing to get pressure in the backfield.
For Nussmeier, he's been calm, cool and collected this season while dancing in the pocket at times, but he must rely on weapons Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson to lift weight in the passing game alongside Mason Taylor.
For LSU to come out with a win, Nussmeier will have to play lights out and lead the offense through the air.
Will Campbell: Offensive Line
Speaking of the passing attack that has been clicking on all cylinders, it's important to talk about an LSU offensive line that is yet to give up a sack this season.
The Tigers have dominated the trenches this season and it starts with the play of left tackle Will Campbell.
The Louisiana native is a surefire first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has played like it this season.
Heading into this weekend against Texas A&M, it'll be a game won or lost in the trenches with the Bayou Bengals certainly having the upper-hand here led by the tackle duo of Campbell and Emery Jones.
If the offensive line can allow Nussmeier to have time in the passing game while also giving freshman phenom Caden Durham open lanes to open up the rushing attack, it will put LSU in position to take home a win in College Station.
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has played like the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and will certainly be in the conversation before the season ends.
He is Top 5 in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss while wreaking havoc in the backfield in 2024.
Swinson is up to 7.0 sacks on the year with 8.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles while becoming a key component to LSU's pass rushing attack.
The one-two punch of defensive ends Swinson and Sai'vion Jones has propelled the defense this season.
Now, it's up to the tandem to wreak havoc in the backfield and make Texas A&M signal-caller Conner Weigman uncomfortable for four quarters.
LSU gears up for a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line in Kyle Field. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
