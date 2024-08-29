LSU Football vs. USC: Three Trojans to Watch in Las Vegas
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for their Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas with the program eyeing its first season opening victory since 2019.
The Trojans hold several playmakers on both sides of the ball with the Bayou Bengals ready to be put to the test.
Who do the Tigers need to keep tabs on this Sunday?
Three USC Trojans to Watch:
Zachariah Branch: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist
USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch will be an X-factor on Sunday night in Las Vegas with the electrifying kick returner immediately becoming a player LSU will lock in on. The speedster was named an ESPN Preseason All-American as a kick returner.
He averaged 20.8 yards per punt return and 18.4 yards per kickoff return in 2023 as a true freshman after showcasing his skill set in the special teams game. Branch became the first Trojan since 2016 to have a punt return touchdown, a kickoff return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same season.
But Branch will also be a player to keep tabs on as a wideout. He's special in open space and quickly becomes a vertical threat due to his space.
He had a modest 31 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played last season, but the expectation is that he takes that next step this fall.
Miller Moss: Quarterback
USC signal-caller Miller Moss will take over as the Trojans' starter in 2024 with Caleb Williams departing for the NFL.
He took over as the starter in USC's bowl game against Louisville where he capped off the day going 23-of-33 for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He was named the MVP in the win in his first start.
There are similarities here between Moss and LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The pair of signal-callers will enter their first season as the starters after waiting behind Heisman winners.
Ja’Kobi Lane, MaKai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson are weapons Moss can utilize to his advantage in 2024. LSU's secondary will be put to the test in Week 1 with Moss not afraid to launch it down field.
Akili Arnold: Safety
Oregon State transfer Akili Arnold will be a defensive back to keep tabs on this weekend. The sixth-year senior made his way to Los Angeles with a chance to be an immediate impact player for the Trojans.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder had an 87.1 coverage grade last year on PFF while with Oregon State and was an elite-level safety in coverage.
The Tigers will have a challenging time getting a read on USC's defense given the transfers, but Kelly and Co. have dissected their game plan:
“It’s hard to [get a good read on USC’s defense] because there are so many transfers,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “We look at a lot of UCLA tape to get structure to help get the structure of the defense. Then we break it down individually and do a deep dive by player and there are a lot of individually talented players, but like anything else, they have to come together as a unit. We’ve relied heavily on the unit that played together at UCLA and expect that they’re going to play together in a similar fashion. Then, know the talents that a lot of these guys bring as individuals.”
