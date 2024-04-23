LSU Football: Promising Freshman Wide Receiver Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU wide receiver Khai Prean announced his intentions to depart the program just one week ago, and after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the promising youngster has revealed his next home.
Prean, a former four-star recruit out of Louisiana, will remain in-state and join the Tulane Green Wave.
For Tulane, the program continues adding coveted transfers this offseason as they look to carry their 2023 success into the fall.
Now, they bring in another prized target in Prean after a successful visit over the weekend where he dropped in for their annual spring game.
The Tigers saw significant movement during the first week of the window being officially open after six members of the current roster announced their intentions to depart the program.
Now, for the first time this offseason, LSU is under the 85-man scholarship limit, giving them flexibility to add depth in different areas.
The first position group this program will attack: Defensive Tackle.
It's been one full week with the portal officially open. Who's in? Who's out? Are there transfers set to visit campus in the coming days?
The LSU Transfer Portal Buzz:
The Departures (6):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
The Visitors: Michigan State DT Simeon Barrow and TCU DL Damonic Williams
Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., the No. 1 uncommitted lineman in the portal, arrived in town on Sunday to visit LSU, sources confirm to LSU Country. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the visit. He will depart Tuesday afternoon.
Barrow entered the portal on Thursday and quickly became one of the most coveted at his position with sources indicating the Tigers would pursue the Spartan transfer.
After a few hours in the portal, a visit was in the works with both parties solidifying a date that fits. LSU will get the first visit for Barrow with Bo Davis and Co. rolling out the red carpet for their top transfer target.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
Barrow tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Another expected visitor will be TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
Now, he's hit the free agent market with multiple years of eligibility remaining and has been a prized transfer since his announcement.
LSU will get Williams in town on April 30 for a multi-day stay official visit, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
He'll be wined and dined by several top programs with official visits locked in with Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and Missouri as well.
