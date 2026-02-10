LSU Football Freshman Wide Receiver Turning Heads With Stunning Speed During Workouts

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack will look to carry the tradition of Louisiana pass-catchers representing the purple and gold after arriving in Baton Rouge last month as an early-enrollee.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process; remaining pledged despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers despite his primary recruiters no longer on staff.

“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.

"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”

There were opportunities elsewhere for Mack, but the chance to suit up for "NFLSU" set the tone.

"I know I can but I’d rather stay and earn a starting spot like I’m supposed to at NFLSU. It’s just different here ask Lane [Kiffin]," Mack wrote via social media.

Now, Mack is already showcasing what made him such a special talent on the prep scene with his speed on full display during offseason workouts in Baton Rouge.

The No. 1 wide recevier in Louisiana registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph.

#LSU inked the No. 1 WR in Louisiana during the Early Signing Period once Jabari Mack made things official.



Now, the Destrehan (La.) 4-star is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge.



Mack registered a top speed of 22.2 MPH during offseason workouts.



Now, as the offseason rolls on in the Bayou State, all eyes will be on Mack and the new-look wide receiver room after the program added double-digit newcomers via the Transfer Portal and 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

