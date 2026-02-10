LSU Football Freshman Wide Receiver Turning Heads With Stunning Speed During Workouts
In this story:
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack will look to carry the tradition of Louisiana pass-catchers representing the purple and gold after arriving in Baton Rouge last month as an early-enrollee.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process; remaining pledged despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers despite his primary recruiters no longer on staff.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
There were opportunities elsewhere for Mack, but the chance to suit up for "NFLSU" set the tone.
"I know I can but I’d rather stay and earn a starting spot like I’m supposed to at NFLSU. It’s just different here ask Lane [Kiffin]," Mack wrote via social media.
Now, Mack is already showcasing what made him such a special talent on the prep scene with his speed on full display during offseason workouts in Baton Rouge.
The No. 1 wide recevier in Louisiana registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph.
Now, as the offseason rolls on in the Bayou State, all eyes will be on Mack and the new-look wide receiver room after the program added double-digit newcomers via the Transfer Portal and 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'
Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets
LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20