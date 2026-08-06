Lane Kiffin Raves About Five-Star Freshman Defensive Lineman Lamar Brown

The buzz in Baton Rouge has been the highest it's been for a very long time, with the start of the Lane Kiffin era soon. And for the LSU Tigers, the noise will be getting louder as the Tigers have hit the practice field for the first day of Fall Camp on Wednesday.

The next few weeks before the Tigers' season opener against the Clemson Tigers will be a huge final opportunity for Kiffin to finalize starting spots and rotations, while for the players, it's a chance to battle for those starting jobs and roles throughout the squad.

And while the first day of practice had all eyes focused on some of the elite transfers, who Kiffin added to his roster over the offseason in quarterback Sam Leavitt or edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. However, Wednesday was also a chance to see and hear about the development of one of LSU's high-profile freshmen.

Lane Kiffin Highlights Lamar Brown While Tempering Expectations

Lamar Brown poses for LSU media day | @lamar1brown_ - Instagram

After Wednesday's practice, Kiffin took to the podium to speak on the highlights of the first day of Fall Camp, with the biggest topics of conversation obviously being the conditioning of his team and how the offense is starting to take shape.

However, one of the topics that stood out was Kiffin speaking highly about five-star freshman defensive lineman Lamar Brown and what makes him a special type of player that has many LSU fans excited about the first-year player.

"Lamar is a great height, weight, and speed combination and very rare to find," Kiffin said. "He's an awesome kid, really intelligent, really well-spoken, and really has really good thoughts when you meet with him about being great and what it takes."

It's not a surprise that the Louisiana native is already turning heads, with Brown being the crown jewel of LSU's 2026 recruiting class. The defensive tackle ranked as the No. 4 player in the entire class, the top athlete, and the No. 1 player out of the Bayou State.

And while Brown will undoubtedly continue to work and develop throughout the rest of Fall Camp and look to push for some playing time right away, Kiffin also did push back on the lofty expectations that surround a player who was as highly recruited as Brown.

"We're really excited about him, his ability to do multiple things," Kiffin said. "Again, that will take a little time; he just got here. I think everybody expects all these freshmen to have these elite freshman years, and that's not really what's happening a lot around the country because rosters don't have as many holes because they're filled by portal players. I might temper some expectations on all these freshmen that every one of them will start and be All-Americans."

While the obvious thing is to allow Brown to slowly find his place in the defensive line rotation, the five-star freshman might have the high-end talent to push his way towards the front of the rotation and fight for key snaps.

All eyes will undoubtedly remain on Brown throughout the rest of Fall Camp because if the talented freshman can carve out a role and be an impact player right away, the LSU defense could have another game-changer in 2026.

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