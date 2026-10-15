LSU Has Chance to Continue Long History of Success vs. Mississippi State

LSU has a chance to continue its history of success against Mississippi State when the two teams meet Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

At one point in the series, the Tigers won 14 consecutive games against the Bulldogs from 2000 through 2013, showing how consistently LSU has been able to find ways to win in the matchup.

That kind of success gives LSU an interesting piece of history to build on heading into Saturday's game. After back-to-back SEC losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky, the Tigers have an opportunity to get back on track against a familiar foe, but they will need to find a way to turn their production into wins.

Continue A History Of Success

A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet on the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's 14-game winning streak against Mississippi State remains the longest in the history of the series. The Tigers found ways to win against the Bulldogs for more than a decade, including several seasons when LSU was competing for SEC and national championships.

The streak included different kinds of victories. The Tigers won close games and put together dominant performances, making it difficult for Mississippi State to find a way to break through during that stretch.

Mississippi State finally ended the streak in 2014, defeating LSU 34-29 in Baton Rouge. That loss proved that past success does not guarantee another win, but LSU's ability to maintain that level of consistency for 14 straight meetings remains a significant part of the series history.

The Tigers are currently working on another winning streak, having won the last three meetings against Mississippi State, including a 41-14 victory in 2023. Saturday presents another opportunity to extend it.

For LSU, the challenge is finding a way to carry that success into another conference game. The Tigers cannot rely on what happened in previous seasons to determine the outcome, but they can use that history as a reminder of what the program has been able to accomplish against the Bulldogs.

After falling to Ole Miss 32-24, LSU suffered another close loss against Kentucky, dropping a 35-34 contest in overtime. The Tigers can’t let another winnable game slip away from them this week.

LSU has already shown it can have success against Mississippi State, and the program's 14-game winning streak is a reminder of how consistently it handled this matchup in the past.

The Tigers have an opportunity to get back on track at Tiger Stadium and continue that history. The challenge now is putting together a complete performance and finding a way to turn that opportunity into another SEC victory.

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