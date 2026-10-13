LSU vs. Mississippi State: Everything to Know About the Tigers’ Next Opponent

Mississippi State is bringing a different set of expectations to Baton Rouge.

After winning seven games across Jeff Lebby’s first two seasons, the Bulldogs enter Saturday at 4–1, with two SEC victories already secured. No. 22 LSU hosts No. 16 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN in Tiger Stadium, renewing a series the teams last played in 2023.

For Lebby, the trip presents another chance to show that Mississippi State’s early success can hold up against a ranked conference opponent.

Lebby’s rebuild is producing results

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts toward a referee during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lebby’s first season ended at 2–10 in 2024, including an 0–8 SEC record. Mississippi State improved to 5–8 in 2025, finished 1–7 in conference play and lost to Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Bulldogs have taken another step in his third season. Road wins at Minnesota and South Carolina preceded a 31–24 victory over then-No. 19 Missouri. Mississippi State has already surpassed its combined SEC win total from Lebby’s first two years.

Those results support the case that Lebby is moving the program toward consistent SEC competition. Winning away from Starkville and beating a ranked Missouri team give that improvement substance.

The 56–23 loss to Alabama also showed how much work remains. Mississippi State’s next test is whether it can respond to that defeat with a competitive performance in Tiger Stadium.

Kamario Taylor’s health leads the questions

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Kamario Taylor has thrown for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions through five games. He has also added 159 rushing yards and a touchdown.

His availability is the biggest question entering Saturday.

Taylor left the Alabama game in the fourth quarter and wore a boot on his right foot afterward. During Monday’s press conference, Lebby deferred an official injury update to Wednesday’s SEC availability report.

“Wednesday is going to do all the talking,” Lebby said.

Lebby identified Billy Puckett and AJ Swann as the alternatives if Taylor cannot play. Swann previously spent a season at LSU.

Even if Taylor plays, his mobility deserves attention. LSU must account for his ability to extend plays, while Mississippi State needs him healthy enough to operate the offense effectively.

The other Bulldogs LSU needs to account for

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Evans III leads Mississippi State’s receivers with 40 catches for 574 yards and five touchdowns. Sanfrisco Magee has added 259 receiving yards and five scores, giving the Bulldogs another productive target near the end zone.

Fluff Bothwell leads the running game with 403 yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. His health also warrants monitoring after he sustained an injury against Alabama.

Mississippi State averages 39 points and 487 yards per game. LSU’s defense will need to prevent Evans from generating explosive gains and keep the Bulldogs from establishing a balanced attack.

On the other side, Alabama exposed Mississippi State’s defense with 483 yards and seven offensive touchdowns. Lebby pointed to tackling and missed opportunities to end possessions during Monday’s press conference. LSU’s offense has an opportunity to test whether those problems were corrected during the open week.

A familiar series returns

The teams last met Sept. 16, 2023, when LSU won 41–14 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Jayden Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes for 361 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Malik Nabers caught 13 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns as LSU controlled the game.

Their last meeting as ranked opponents came Oct. 20, 2018. No. 5 LSU defeated No. 22 Mississippi State 19–3 in Tiger Stadium, intercepting Nick Fitzgerald four times. Grant Delpit accounted for two interceptions, and Cole Tracy made four field goals.

Saturday brings the series back with both teams ranked and Mississippi State further along in Lebby’s rebuild. For LSU, containing the Bulldogs’ passing game and making their defense prove it can get off the field will be central to protecting home turf.

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