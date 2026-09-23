LSU Has No Choice But to Respond Against Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers dropped a game for the first time this season to move to 2-1, and with the first loss of the year coming against conference foes, the Ole Miss Rebels, the margin of error has shrunk.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his program have now returned back home to Baton Rouge, and are preparing to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who embarrassed the program last year at home, and there is more on the line this season.

With their back against the wall, the Tigers have no option but to fight back, and the schedule only grows tougher as the pressure continues to ramp up.

How Much Fight Does the Team Have?

LSU safety Dashawn Spears (10) attempts to make a tackle while lunging during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After following one of the most hyped off-seasons in school history, the Tigers were ready to embark on the 2026 season. They had a new head coach, who was one of the most coveted new hires out there, and a loaded roster that featured over 50 new players.

After week one, and the program put a public beatdown on the Clemson Tigers, everything seemed to be coming to fruition in Baton Rouge. A week three stumble, in the highly-anticipated game against the Rebels, however, could threaten the rest of the season.

The Tigers now host the Texas A&M Aggies, with both of their seasons potentially on the line. Leaving with a win, though, won't be enough to cruise by the rest of the way either, as the Kentucky Wildcats, No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs, No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 1 Texas Longhorns, and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers remain on the schedule.

Hosting the Aggies will serve as a chance for the team to shot grit, and improvement, in key areas, especially regarding offensive efficiency. Finding a way into the playoffs with two losses is an uphill battle that is an even tougher ask through only four weeks of the season.

Seventy-five percent of the season remains to be played, and the Tigers still have a strong pulse. Now, back at home, the Tigers need to use that pulse, and find a way to win. Quarterback Sam Leavitt will be a major piece of that, but if things don't turn around in the top-25 week four matchup, the rest of the season outlook only becomes increasingly dim.

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