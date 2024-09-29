LSU Injury Update: The Latest on Running Back Caden Durham's Status
LSU running back Caden Durham lifted the Tigers to a critical 42-10 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday night in Death Valley.
The youngster was seemingly shot out of a cannon from the jump after scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game and carrying it into the second drive.
Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on the first play from scrimmage with the true freshman doing the rest after turning it up field for a 71-yard touchdown.
The next offensive play for the Bayou Bengals? A Durham run up the middle for 86 yards to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
He ended the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game with an apparent foot injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
He'll continue being evaluated during the open date before returning to the field for the Tigers moving forward.
Durham has seemingly cemented his status as the Tigers' lead back for the foreseeable future after becoming the program's most efficient running back on the roster.
We've seen Josh Williams earn meaningful snaps with Kaleb Jackson seeeing some run as well, but it's been Durham who has been the most effective this season.
Now, heading into SEC play, all eyes will be on the freshman running back to carry the load out of the backfield and lead the Bayou Bengals down the stretch this season.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.