LSU Is About to Find Out How Much the McNeese Breakthrough Really Meant

LSU did everything it needed to do last Saturday. The Tigers overwhelmed an inferior opponent, piled up 731 yards and gave more players a chance to contribute in a 63–14 win over McNeese.

Now comes the more revealing part: seeing how much of that progress holds up against a Kentucky team that has shown it can fight back.

The Wildcats fought off a desperation mode South Carolina team after going down 17-0 in the first half.

The Wildcats are Fierce

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday night in Lexington gives LSU an opportunity to extend its growth against an opponent unlikely to fold at the first sign of trouble. Kentucky enters at 4–1 after beating South Carolina 35–34 in overtime, providing a much different challenge than the one LSU faced a week ago.

The Tigers have reason to feel encouraged. Their last two performances have shown an offense finding its rhythm, first in a 35–6 win over Texas A&M and then against McNeese. LSU has built momentum. Maintaining it on the road is the next step.

Lane Kiffin recognized that even a favorable matchup required his team to follow through.

“I know you’re supposed to win these games big but that doesn’t always happen,” Kiffin said after the McNeese win.

LSU followed through with a balanced offensive performance. The Tigers finished with 367 rushing yards, 364 passing yards and 39 first downs. They established control and kept producing as more players entered the game.

That matters for a team still developing. Taking care of an overmatched opponent gives LSU something to build on, even if the final numbers offer only a limited measure of how far it has come.

Kentucky should provide a clearer one.

“They don't do a ton of things,” Kiffin said Monday. “They coach really well, and their players definitely believe in their systems.”

That belief showed up against South Carolina. Kentucky’s overtime win gives LSU a recent example of an opponent capable of staying in a fight and finding a way through it. The Tigers need to arrive prepared to sustain their execution across four quarters.

For Sam Leavitt, that means continuing the approach that helped LSU’s passing game break through against Texas A&M. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns in that win, with Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. each surpassing 100 receiving yards.

Kiffin described the emphasis before the McNeese game.

“Trust the receivers, throw things on time, don't try to make extra plays,” he said.

Those habits become especially valuable when a road game gets difficult. Timely throws can keep possessions moving. A dependable running game can make the next down manageable. Together, they give LSU a way to maintain its rhythm when explosive plays are harder to find.

The Tigers also need to make their scoring opportunities count. Leavitt’s interception near McNeese’s goal line ended one promising possession, but LSU’s defense immediately forced a punt. Against Kentucky, a similar mistake could carry more weight.

An early setback would not erase LSU’s recent growth. Its response would help reveal how firmly that growth has taken hold.

Can the offense and more inportantly, Sam Leavitt, settle down after a stalled drive? Can LSU keep executing if Kentucky answers a touchdown?

LSU earned confidence against McNeese. It showed that it could take control of a favorable matchup and use the night productively.

Now the Tigers head to Lexington with a chance to show something more: that their recent improvement can withstand a gutsy opponent, a road environment and a game they may have to earn possession by possession.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.