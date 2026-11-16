Sam Leavitt's LSU Turnaround Comes Crashing Down Against Texas
In this story:
Sam Leavitt had turned his game around in the weeks after LSU’s 35-34 loss at Kentucky. Texas undid that case in a single night at Tiger Stadium.
Leavitt threw three interceptions, all to Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald, in a 22-21 loss on Saturday. LSU failed to score after Dilin Jones’ 44-yard touchdown run made it 21-10 in the third quarter.
Leavitt completed 27 of his 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and he was also he was sacked three times. It was one of Leavitt's worst performances, with all three interceptions being poor decisions.
LSU fell to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, and its playoff hopes are over. Leavitt’s 12 interceptions are tied for the national lead.
Turning Turnovers to Trust
Through six games, Leavitt completed 117 of 173 passes for 1,496 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was the only player in college football to have a turnover in each game.
In wins over Mississippi State and Auburn, Leavitt completed 63 of 83 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns, with no turnovers.
“It was one of my cleaner days in my career, maybe the cleanest,” Leavitt said after the 31-0 win over the Bulldogs.
His 388 yards at Auburn were a season high, and Kiffin told him he was lucky to escape an early miscue. Against Alabama, he completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, but he diced up the Crimson Tide and made good decisions all night long.
Across those three games, Leavitt went 98 of 130 for 1,057 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. His touchdown-to-interception ratio went from 10-to-8 to 7-to-1.
Turning Trust to Turnovers
Leavitt threw two interceptions in the red zone; both were caught in the end zone. McDonald then picked him off in the end zone at the Texas 12 in the second quarter and the Texas 16 in the third.
“Poor decisions," head coach Lane Kiffin said about Leavitt's interceptions after the game. "You gotta throw it away."
After his three interceptions, LSU lost trust in Leavitt. LSU only let him throw five passes, and he only completed two of them for 13 yards in the fourth quarter.
Kiffin said the staff chose to lean on its defense rather than force throws after the turnovers. LSU's inability to move the ball at the end of the game single-handedly allowed Texas stay in it and ultimately win the game.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R