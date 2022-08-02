LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated has released its initial Top-25 class recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle with the LSU Tigers making the cut.

Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia rounded out the Top-5 with LSU coming in at No. 14.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated had to say of the 2023 recruiting class the Tigers have put together after a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail in July:

“Another program still hunting for a future QB1, the Tigers still wound up as one of the summer’s biggest winners in pulling in a dozen new commitments since June began. None felt bigger on offense than wide receiver Jalen Brown, one of the nation’s fastest players at any position. Defensively, the pass-rushing unit has seen recent upgrades in Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, two out-of-region wins for Brian Kelly at his new post. Better production closer to Baton Rouge, and the Tigers could be looking at an eventual top-10 group.”

Headlined by high four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown and lethal EDGE Jaxon Howard, there is still more work to be done on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

After four-star quarterback Rickie Collins announced his decommittment from Purdue Monday night, LSU appears to be in a perfect position to land their QB in the 2023 cycle.

After the Tigers come in at No. 14, here is a look at the rest of the schools to round out the Sports Illustrated Preseason Recruiting Rankings:

Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Georgia Clemson Oklahoma Miami Tennessee Penn State Arkansas USC Florida LSU Cincinnati Baylor Washington North Carolina Texas Tech Oregon Louisville Iowa Northwestern Pitt Duke

For the full rankings: SIAA Preseason Top-25