Skip to main content

LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings

Tigers coach Brian Kelly making a statement with first recruiting class in Baton Rouge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sports Illustrated has released its initial Top-25 class recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle with the LSU Tigers making the cut.

Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia rounded out the Top-5 with LSU coming in at No. 14.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated had to say of the 2023 recruiting class the Tigers have put together after a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail in July:

“Another program still hunting for a future QB1, the Tigers still wound up as one of the summer’s biggest winners in pulling in a dozen new commitments since June began. None felt bigger on offense than wide receiver Jalen Brown, one of the nation’s fastest players at any position. Defensively, the pass-rushing unit has seen recent upgrades in Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, two out-of-region wins for Brian Kelly at his new post. Better production closer to Baton Rouge, and the Tigers could be looking at an eventual top-10 group.”

Related: LSU's Plan of Attack on Recruiting Trail, Strategy Going Forward

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Headlined by high four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown and lethal EDGE Jaxon Howard, there is still more work to be done on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

After four-star quarterback Rickie Collins announced his decommittment from Purdue Monday night, LSU appears to be in a perfect position to land their QB in the 2023 cycle.

Related: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push 

After the Tigers come in at No. 14, here is a look at the rest of the schools to round out the Sports Illustrated Preseason Recruiting Rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. Georgia
  6. Clemson
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Miami
  9. Tennessee
  10. Penn State
  11. Arkansas
  12. USC
  13. Florida
  14. LSU
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Baylor
  17. Washington
  18. North Carolina
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Oregon
  21. Louisville
  22. Iowa
  23. Northwestern
  24. Pitt
  25. Duke

For the full rankings: SIAA Preseason Top-25

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17964311 (1)
Football

Preview: LSU Running Back Depth Heading Into Fall Camp

By Zack Nagy2 hours ago
USATSI_17268644
Football

NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push

By Zack Nagy6 hours ago
USATSI_18441707
Baseball

Report: Vanderbilt Transfer Carter Young Inks Deal With Baltimore Orioles

By Zack NagyAug 1, 2022 4:05 PM EDT
USATSI_17788215
Football

Tigers in the Pros: Derek Stingley Jr. On Pace to be Ready for Week 1

By Zack NagyAug 1, 2022 2:01 PM EDT
USATSI_17964301
Football

A Look Into LSU's Quarterback Battle As It Enters Fall Camp

By Zack NagyAug 1, 2022 9:56 AM EDT
USATSI_15367906 (1)
Football

NEWS: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date

By Zack NagyJul 31, 2022 3:13 PM EDT
USATSI_16967241
Football

Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit

By Zack NagyJul 31, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
USATSI_16339752
Baseball

LSU Baseball: Five Newcomers Who Can Make an Immediate Impact

By Zack NagyJul 31, 2022 9:08 AM EDT