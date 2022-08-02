LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings
Sports Illustrated has released its initial Top-25 class recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle with the LSU Tigers making the cut.
Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia rounded out the Top-5 with LSU coming in at No. 14.
Here’s what Sports Illustrated had to say of the 2023 recruiting class the Tigers have put together after a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail in July:
“Another program still hunting for a future QB1, the Tigers still wound up as one of the summer’s biggest winners in pulling in a dozen new commitments since June began. None felt bigger on offense than wide receiver Jalen Brown, one of the nation’s fastest players at any position. Defensively, the pass-rushing unit has seen recent upgrades in Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, two out-of-region wins for Brian Kelly at his new post. Better production closer to Baton Rouge, and the Tigers could be looking at an eventual top-10 group.”
Headlined by high four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown and lethal EDGE Jaxon Howard, there is still more work to be done on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.
After four-star quarterback Rickie Collins announced his decommittment from Purdue Monday night, LSU appears to be in a perfect position to land their QB in the 2023 cycle.
After the Tigers come in at No. 14, here is a look at the rest of the schools to round out the Sports Illustrated Preseason Recruiting Rankings:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Arkansas
- USC
- Florida
- LSU
- Cincinnati
- Baylor
- Washington
- North Carolina
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Northwestern
- Pitt
- Duke
For the full rankings: SIAA Preseason Top-25