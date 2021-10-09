LSU Gameday Preview: Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of Contest With No. 16 Kentucky

Tigers face Wildcats for first time away since 2007 season, trying to avoid back-to-back losses for second time under Orgeron

LSU enters this matchup with Kentucky in desperate need of a win in order to change course on a season that in danger of spinning out of control.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 24-19 setback to Auburn, the first loss of SEC play where not much went right after the second quarter. A win over a top 25 program like Kentucky has been this season would be a huge momentum boost for the purple and gold.

It's been 14 years since LSU played in Lexington where it wound up losing to the Wildcats but eventually winning a national championship. With already two losses on the season, it's not too late for this team to start changing the perception of its season but it must start this weekend.

Pregame Notes

It will mark LSU’s first trip to Lexington since 2007 when the Tigers dropped a 43-37 3OT contest to the Wildcats. LSU went on to win the national championship that year.

LSU and Kentucky last met in 2014 with the Tigers winning 41-3 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is 16-1 under Orgeron is games following a loss. The Tigers have lost back-to-back games under Orgeron only one time (Texas A&M and Alabama in 2020).

LSU’s offense is averaging 31.4 points and 373.8 total yards per game (70.6 rushing, 303.2 passing).

LSU is a perfect 14-of-14 in the redzone this year (9 TDs, 5 FGs). The Tigers are one of only 9 teams nationally to remain perfect in the redzone.

Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 23.0 points and 367.0 total yards per game (119.0 rushing, 248.0 passing).

LSU leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the nation with sacks with 20 through 5 games. The Tigers are No. 2 in the SEC in and No. 4 nationally in tackles for loss with 44.0.

Seven- Consecutive games Kayshon Boutte has caught a TD pass, which ties the school record.

16-Consecutive field goals made by kicker Cade York.

34- Straight games with at least one passing touchdown

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari is second in the SEC with 4.5 sacks on the season.

