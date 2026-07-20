How This Season's Revenue Sharing & NIL Model Will Become LSU Football's Blueprint

As modern-day college football continues to evolve, programs are striking record-breaking deals in revenue sharing, NIL compensation, and brand deals, as well as securing historic coaching staff contracts.

While many well-known programs are dipping their toes into the financial influence in college football, LSU is proudly leading the way, constantly making headlines for having some of the highest-paid coaching staffs and players, while also trailblazing a landmark NIL program.

There are many firsts taking place this season for the Tigers, as a reshaped program with huge portal additions on both sides of the ball kicks off the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge. But more firsts are happening this season than what the fans see on the roster.

The Roster Receipts

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's rebuilt roster, which he immediately built up after getting hired, came with a price tag of over $40 million, adding the largest contract in college football history for an offensive lineman to transfer Jordan Seaton.

But Kiffin didn't just come in and blow the budget; his tactic was strategic. He wasn't just throwing money out to patch up much-needed holes in the roster; he was maximizing the players' potential at the school, investing in a player for the long run, not just for the upcoming season.

So yes, LSU did spend its roster budget on the right players. A lot of programs can say yes to that question. The difference at LSU? They spent it the right way.

While Kiffin was focused on his historical portal attack, he didn't forget about the blue-chip veterans on the roster, making it known that the big checks aren't just a lure to top-ranked recruits but a shared prize across the roster.

That's exactly how a coach should walk into this huge role: by considering everyone. And in doing so, he didn't just make his current team happy, but also had a major influence on future recruits, seeing that there is money in the program and it's distributed in the right way.

The Swoosh School

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers safety Jhase Thomas (28) celebrates with cornerback DJ Pickett (3) after a play during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tactical moves of the roster budget were already successful on this year's football roster, while forever changing how future rosters will form for the program. But now, there's a bonus for future Tigers.

As previously mentioned, LSU isn't just going along with the modern-day world of college athletics; they are trailblazing it. Baton Rouge just became the launchpad for Nike's newest campaign, the Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program.

Now, it's not just about the raw cash that an athlete is guaranteed when signing with the Tigers, but the opportunities that come with the Tiger uniform, and being some of the first athletes to do that.

For the football department, LSU just turned into a well-oiled machine, laying a foundation that will continue to grow as the years go by. It's no longer about the up-front offer, but the program is backed by a stable financial model that will guarantee success during the athlete's LSU career.

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