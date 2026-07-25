LSU Linebacker TJ Dottery Could Turn to Unlikely Source For Advice Vs. Clemson

The LSU Tigers will open the 2026 season with expectations that rival every other program in the sport, and with over 50 new faces and a grueling schedule, the task at hand won't be easy.

One of those new faces includes TJ Dottery, a linebacker who left the Ole Miss Rebels to travel to Baton Rouge to join his former coach, Lane Kiffin, in their quest to put the Tigers back on the throne as one of the most feared programs in the sport.

With a lingering opening matchup against the Clemson Tigers, who are looking to reclaim their own success, but for Dottery, who began his year in Clemson, would the emotions run high when the two teams met?

Keeping the Emotions in Check

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the Tigers' quest to reach the peak of the sport, they will kick off the season against the Tigers for the second year in a row. This time, Kiffin and his squad are looking to do what the Tigers in orange failed to do: defend home field. LSU began the year with a 17-10 win that seemed to set the pace for the season, before both teams had their years derailed.

"Definitely a disciplined team, especially under Coach Swinney," Dottery spoke highly of his first team. "A disciplined way around the team, full of talent. Some of the guys that played last year, a lot of returning guys played them [LSU], so they know what to look for."

Dottery, who appeared in just four games in his freshman season with Clemson, would transfer to Ole Miss in 2023 and would quickly become one of the main contributors to the defense for the Rebels in 2024. In his fifth year of football, and following his old coach, Dottery gets to play on a familiar sideline, against a familiar foe.

"I had a great time at Clemson, built some great relationships with coaches and staff," Dottery reflected on his lone year there. "I could even call Coach Swinney now, we could talk right now, he's awesome. I don't think the emotions will be too high, it's just another opportunity to play football."

Now, tasked with being one of the leaders for the defense in Baton Rouge, and returning to it all began, Dottery will be asked to start his team off with a win and keep his emotions in check. Expectations surround him, but knowing the other coach was once in your corner, has to provide a mixed-bag of emotions.

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