Lane Kiffin Says This Controversial Decision Isn't Affecting Him at LSU

For all the controversy that came with Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU, amid a season where the Rebels clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. None of that controversy has mattered to the people who matter to Kiffin now: recruits.

While speaking at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday morning, Kiffin revealed that his decision to leave before the playoffs hasn’t affected him at all.

"I don't deal with it at all. I don't ever get asked that by recruits or parents,” Kiffin said per Brett McMurphy. They come and see LSU and what we're doing and the history and power of LSU. That doesn't even come up."

No Issue For Kiffin

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Kiffin, the recruits have more pressing matters to ask of him while seeing him in Baton Rouge.

"They want to know how they are coached, how they fit into the program, what's their NIL deal," Kiffin said.

No damage has been done by Kiffin in the eyes of prospective players, yet the same cannot be said of his relationships at Ole Miss.

In the days and weeks following Kiffin’s departure from Oxford, there have been numerous headlines regarding his decision. For a time, it seemed like the LSU head coach was becoming college football’s biggest villain.

So much so, that as Congress works on legislation that can bring structure and actual rules to college football on the NIL and revenue sharing front, there is a piece of it that will regulate how and when coaches can take a new job.

As part of the Protect College Sports Act, introduced in the Senate, coaches would be barred from leaving their school before the season is over. Meanwhile, schools will be prevented from hiring a new coach until its season is over.

A proposed provision that Kiffin himself wasn’t even aware about until he was asked about it during his time at the podium.

“Well, the good thing is I don't know if I do because I don't read anything, … Kiffin said. “You know, I guess in that I hope that some way for future coaches they're not put in that situation. …. I do hope for future people that's fixed so that you're not in that same predicament for players, for coaches, which really was a player issue too.”

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