LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks Trending in Right Direction Heading Into Summer Workouts
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks continues navigating his recovery following a gruesome ankle injury suffered during the program's Texas Bowl victory over Baylor.
Weeks, the Southeastern Conference leader in solo tackles during the 2024 regular season, played an integral part on LSU's defense as the clearcut leader in the locker room.
After a breakout campaign, the superstar defensive piece suffered a brutal injury in the final game of the year against the Baylor Bears.
Weeks suffered dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to a report from The Advocate. He underwent successful surgery just days after the injury and did not suffer any ligament damage to the injured ankle.
Now, after missing Spring Camp while rehabbing the injury, Weeks is trending in the right direction, defensive coordinator Blake Baker said in an interview.
"He's doing really well. We talked yesterday and he's at full speed doing football drills... He's dang near 100%," Baker said.
Weeks has become one of the faces of the LSU football program. He's taken on a leadership role and quickly won over the locker room in Baton Rouge.
While LSU worked through an important December of recruiting players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, it was Weeks who helped assist the program in spending time with visitors.
Weeks and Garrett Nussmeier took the lead during recruiting visits with transfers whether it was going to dinners, hosting poker nights and more.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said in December. "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Now, all signs point towards Weeks being cleared for summer workouts in Baton Rouge with the program looking to get back on the field together in June.
