LSU Locking in on 2024 Class, Calling Recruits From Tiger Stadium

It’s September 1st which means LSU can begin contacting the 2024 class. Once the clock struck 12:00am, the Tigers’ recruiting staff immediately went to work, making calls to recruits from Tiger Stadium.

Social media was buzzing late Wednesday night with FaceTime calls, posts and more coming from Death Valley with this program going deep into their bag of tricks. LSU’s 2024 class is already a Top-5 class, but we fully expect this program to mimic their 2023 success into next year as well.

Here’s a look at the Tigers 2024 class thus far:

Maurice Williams - Safety/Linebacker

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only entering his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

An official visit to Death Valley in March set the tone for Galloway. Developing a better relationship with this LSU staff is what led him to commit to the Tigers.

Joseph Stone - Athlete

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, Stone is about as versatile of an athlete this coaching staff could ask for. Reeling in 37 offers according to Rivals, Stone has been a hot name on the market with LSU coming in and taking the Georgia native.

LSU is beginning to form a pipeline from Loganville, Ga. to Baton Rouge with 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty committing to the Tigers this offseason as well. Daugherty also plays with Stone at Grayson High School, one of the top football programs in the country.

Stone has been in Baton Rouge three times unofficially this year, developing a relationship with the new staff and getting familiar with this new era of LSU football. Being recruited as an athlete gives the Tigers hope that he can be a do-it-all player on this deep roster they’re developing.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker

At 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he is about to enter his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.