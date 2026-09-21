LSU Has 3 Major Questions to Answer After Loss to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels were set to square off in the most anticipated week three matchup as bad blood filled the stadium between the two teams was spilling over in Oxford, Mississippi.

Unfortunately for head coach Lane Kiffin, his new program walked away from the matchup with their first loss of the season, and now face three lingering questions that will need to be answered as they go deeper into their conference schedule.

Will the program find a response to the three critical questions, or will they linger around and potentially derail the entire season?

Can Sam Leavitt Be the Guy?

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Sam Leavitt was brought in to take over the offense, expectations were sky-high with what his abilities could do in the new look offense. For all of his talent and hype, he had never proven to be the "reason" a team won, instead, he was often time the by-product of it.

With the talent around him he doesn't need to be the guy that wins games on his own, but he does need to be the reason the program doesn't lose games either. Can he find that middle ground?

How Do the Tigers Start Faster?

For the second week in a row the Tigers struggled out of the gate. Last week, in the win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, they found success but were unable to finish drives. This weekend, against the Rebels, starting drives was even a problem for the offense.

The first two drives of the game were three-and-outs for the offense, and of the five total drives in the first half, four of them were under three minutes worth of time of possession. Failing to extend drives, or even find sustained success put more pressure on a defense that was losing the time of possession battle.

Secondary Concerns Through the Course of the Game

Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as great as the Tigers secondary has been this season, the struggles were evident against the Rebels. Granted, every quarterback they face won't be Trinidad Chambliss, but he finished 33 for 38 with 363 yards, two touchdowns, and threw just one interception.

The front for the defense did their job, limiting the Rebels to just 63 rushing yards, but the defense struggled to do limit the damage. Chambliss had a 69 percent completion rate and was able to place the ball with limited resistance against the defense.

Finding consistent safeties to help with the back line will be a key issue to solve the rest of the season.

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