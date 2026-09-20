5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU v. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers were finally kicking off conference play and the first road game of the season, and the program traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the most anticipated game of the year.

The Tigers started sluggish, unable to get anything going on offense, and were being diced up by Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels' offense, and a few critical injuries certainly slowed them down as well.

The offense showed some life, but it was too little too late, and they dropped their first game of the season in a 32-24 thriller. So what five things stood out from the contest?

Sam Leavitt Was Skittish

Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was given time in the pocket as the offensive line was finding plenty of success in pass protection, but the Tigers' signal-caller would opt to use his legs early in the development of the plays, rather than taking an extra second or two.

It was a continued trend that made it seem like the Tigers couldn't find any rhythm, with him tucking the ball and running often. There were very few downfield throws in the first half because of it, which kept the Rebels from worrying about the field being stretched.

Establishing the Run is a Problem

It's well known that Kiffin's offense is only as good as its running game, which is why establishing it early is such an emphasis for the offense. However, the Tigers struggled in that aspect, especially in the first half, and despite averaging 3.5 yards per carry, it failed to be consistent in any way.

That kept the passing game from being a weapon, as there were no bites on RPO or play-actions, causing more stress on offense.

Two Weeks of a Slow Start

For two weeks in a row now, the Tigers' offense has struggled to find any resemblance to a strong start, the way they did in their blowout week one win. While the struggles last week were because Leavitt threw three interceptions, it put more pressure on the defense.

Leavitt didn't throw any interceptions for this one, but the slow start from the offense once again placed pressure on the defense, and this time they slipped facing stronger competition.

Halftime Adjustments Keep Working

For as much as the Tigers struggled in the first half, they found a groove in the second half, including a 17-0 run. That marks two weeks since the offense overcame its struggles to become the dominant group everyone expected it to be.

Leavitt doubled his passing yards in the second half, finding a groove, stepping up more into the pocket, and becoming more like the signal-caller he was in the first half. While it took a while to get there, it was still nice to see.

As the Tigers continue to play more conference opponents, including a trip against the Texas A&M Aggies next week, the second-half adjustments are great to see, but needing fewer of them will be critical.

Handled the Road Test

This was the first true road test for the Tigers this season, having spent the first two weeks at home, and they played in perhaps one of the most hostile environments in college football this season considering Kiffin's return.

However, the road noise didn't seem to affect them much, and they handled the environment and noise with ease, which will play a critical role as the season continues.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.