LSU wasn’t short on opportunities to come away with an upset win over Tennessee, but the recurring issue of not being able to capitalize on them reared its ugly head again as the Tigers lost their third straight game.

Blake Baker’s defense flew around the field in the early going, forcing turnovers and giving the offense favorable field position on several occasions. However, much like the Alabama game, the Tigers' offensive struggles persisted, and they were forced to settle for field goals, leaving valuable points on the field.

It took a muffed Tennessee punt, giving LSU possession at the nine-yard line, for the Tigers to finally punch it into the end zone.

Early turnovers, limited production

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2) taunts the Tennessee fans during a college football game LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tiger defense forced two early turnovers, providing Sam Leavitt and the offense ample opportunities to establish a lead. However, LSU was only able to turn Tennessee's mistakes into six points.

After Tennessee recovered an early LSU fumble, the Tigers responded by forcing a turnover of their own, with safety Ty Benefield stripping quarterback Faizon Brandon and recovering the ball at the Tennessee 18.

LSU failed to take advantage of the short field and actually lost yardage on the possession, settling for a 44-yard field goal.

The defense came through again on Tennessee's next possession, intercepting Brandon and giving LSU the ball at the Volunteers' 46-yard line.

The Tigers managed to move the ball into the red zone after the takeaway, but the drive stalled once again, and kicker Scott Starzyk connected on a 26-yard field goal to extend the lead to 6-0.

LSU was gifted two early possessions in Tennessee territory, but neither resulted in a touchdown. Against a top-10 squad, opportunities like that have to turn into seven points.

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Gifted a Touchdown

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) scores a touchdown against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers continued to struggle offensively throughout the second quarter and into the third, allowing Tennessee to take a 13-6 lead before LSU finally found the end zone.

With 1:40 remaining in the third quarter, Tennessee muffed a punt, allowing PJ Woodland to recover the ball at the Volunteers' nine-yard line.

LSU didn’t waste the opportunity this time around. On the Tigers' first play of the drive, Leavitt connected with Trey'Dez Green for a nine-yard touchdown, knotting the score up at 13-13.

Offensive struggles go beyond field position

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball under pressure during a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While LSU's inability to capitalize on favorable field position was a major factor in the loss, the Tigers' overall offensive production showed that the problem extended beyond finishing drives.

LSU finished the afternoon with 265 total yards, including just 43 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Leavitt threw for 222 yards, but the Volunteer defense lived in the backfield, recording eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss.



The Tigers also struggled to move the ball when they needed to, going just 5-of-17 on third down and failing to convert on their two fourth-down attempts.

At the end of the day, LSU struggled to move the ball with any consistency, making the inability to capitalize on the defense’s takeaways all the more costly.

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