LSU Makes Top 5 For Highly-Coveted Safety Recruit

The LSU Tigers are still working on building the recruiting class for the 2027 cycle. While the pieces already added are high-quality, now the program is looking to add numbers to the class to round it out as well.

In what will be a critical first recruiting class for new head coach Lane Kiffin, it will mark his first stamp since taking over at the helm. As he looks to continue to show why he was the right choice to take the program over, he has another opportunity to add an elite recruit to the class.

Davion Jones, one of the top safeties in the country, has released his top-five list and he included the LSU Tigers. While it will be a tough battle to land the coveted prospect, the Tigers making the list give them a good chance to land him.

Why Jones Is an Elite Recruit

LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) reacts to sacking Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's not hard to look and see why Jones is one of the most coveted recruits left available. He ranks as the No. 11 safety in the country, a top seven player from the state of North Carolina, and in the top-150 recruits in the country.

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, his frame doesn't jump off the page, but it doesn't need to, his skills do that for him. He has great awareness on the field, and is able to play in coverage when needed, while also proving to be an elite open-field tackler who isn't afraid to lower his shoulder to deliver a big hit either.

His numbers also back up his case. He is a high school medalist in track, having placed in the North Carolina state championship as a freshman in the 100-meter dash. His football numbers though, are what impresses, as he has recorded eight interceptions and 17 pass breakups in just 21 varsity games.

What Are the Tigers' Odds to Land Jones

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, speaks at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Landing the North Carolina native won't be easy for Kiffin and his staff though, as he the South Carolina Gamecocks lead the way. They have hosted Jones more than double-digit times, and the two camps are extremely familiar with one another.

For Jones, the Tigers can play a big role because of the program's ability to develop cornerbacks consistently. If they are able to use that tool, they could swing the odds in their favor.

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