We already know the full buffet of games on the schedule for the 2026 college football season, but what we don’t know is the times in which the games are kicking off.

For the first few weeks of the upcoming season, that’s beginning to change. While college football’s schedule leaks will never rival those of the NFL’s—where schedule leaks and reveals have taken on a life of their own—there is still a healthy amount of interest.

So, after Fox revealed its full complement of Friday night game times last week, and ESPN followed suit, revealing kickoff times for 16 of its games this season.

So with that in mind, here’s everything we know about the 2026 college football schedule so far.

College GameDay locations

Lane Kiffin is set to make his return to “College GameDay,” this time as LSU’s coach in Week 1. | Nick Suss/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

We now know where College Gameday is headed for the first two weeks of the season.

More Lane Kiffin? Yes, more Lane Kiffin. College football’s most polarizing coach figures to be the No. 1 topic of conversation when GameDay rolls through Baton Rouge for its inaugural episode of the 2026 season while previewing Kiffin’s first game on the sideline for the Tigers against Clemson.

ESPN continued the Easter egg hunt later Tuesday, revealing that College GameDay will be headed to Austin in Week 2 for a seismic showdown between national championship hopefuls Texas and Ohio State, also a rematch of last year’s marquee matchup between the two foes in the season’s opening week. While last year’s game featured an objectively ridiculous 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff time, the schedulers finally got it right by putting this promising contest, which will feature two QBs in the running for the Heisman Trophy (Arch Manning and Julian Sayin) in the prime-time window. That’s a point for College GameDay over Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff if you’re scoring at home.

Possible CFP showdown on prime-time

One can bet that Manning, who struggled in the Longhorns’ season-opening loss to the Buckeyes in 2025, has this game circled on his calendar. And so should the fans.

Unlike last year, when the Longhorns were prematurely anointed as College Football Playoff contenders, this should be a legit showdown between two of the best teams in the sport. Texas has a revamped group of players at the skill positions, and will benefit from a more confident and seasoned—and healthier—version of Manning than the one who took the field last season. The defense, led by edge rusher Colin Simmons, could be one of the best in the business.

Meanwhile, even though all he does is win, win, win no matter what, Ryan Day remains a proverbial punching back for restless Ohio State fans. The Buckeyes’ faithful might find sleep a bit easier to come by in 2026, for a Sayin-Bo Jackson-Jeremiah Smith offense is going to light up scoreboards, while the defense has plenty of talent, such as Kenyatta Jackson and Payton Pierce, even after losing eight starters from last year’s unit.

Here’s hoping we don’t get a repeat of last year’s defensive dud between these two college football powers.

Kiffin’s villainous return to Oxford vs. Ole Miss at prime time

Revenge is a dish best served cold—and on prime time. There is no overstating the level of enmity and vitriol awaiting Kiffin, Oxford, Miss.’s most wanted, when he returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium donning the colors of the enemy, LSU. The Oxford Police Department seems excited for it.

But in all seriousness, the hard feelings may not reside exclusively outside the lines, either. Kiffin left the Rebels just as they made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, a fact that was not lost on the players, and a move that certainly left a bad taste in the mouths of Kiffin’s former players.

Not only will Ole Miss be gunning for a big conference win, but they’ll be seeking revenge. Meanwhile, Kiffin, amidst a likely wave of expletive-laden chants in his direction, will be out to prove that he’s thriving after the messy break-up he initiated.

Texas Tech-TCU on Turkey Day, Texas-Texas A&M headlines Black Friday tripleheader

Thanksgiving weekend will be a Texas football-filled affair, headlined by Arch Manning and the Longhorns traveling to College Station for their rivalry game against Texas A&M. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The state of Texas will take center stage on Thanksgiving weekend, as the Cowboys will host the Eagles at Jerry World on Thanksgiving Day on the NFL side, then the Red Raiders will host TCU in prime-time in a game that could have big implications for the Big 12 championship. In a bit of fun history, TCU is the first Thanksgiving Day opponent to visit Jones AT&T Stadium since Arkansas in 1977.

Then, an SEC Black Friday tripleheader, headlined by a rematch of last year’s Texas-Texas A&M showdown won by the Longhorns, is on the docket.

Thanksgiving weekend is proof that there’s no such thing as too much football.

NBC, ESPN face off on Labor Day Weekend

Once again, Labor Day Weekend belongs to the ACC, as the conference will see 14 teams playing in 12 games spanning five days, with Clemson-LSU and Louisville-Ole Miss each drawing primetime slots, seemingly deserved given that both matchups look to be the best of the slate.

Battles won’t just be waged on the field on Labor Day Weekend, but also between networks. As ESPN airs the Louisville-Ole Miss showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 6, NBC will counter with the Notre Dame-Wisconsin contest at the exact same time.

Look, there are plenty of ways to watch both games—and given that the Fighting Irish are heavily favored already, you may not want to watch both games. That’s besides the point, though. The mere fact that two FBS games are going on at the exact same time on Sunday night, forcing viewers to engage in streaming gymnastics if they desire to watch both contests, is the latest example of fans getting inconvenienced while the networks get convenienced.

Every college football game’s kickoff time we know so far

Week Date Game Time (ET) Network 0 Aug. 29 North Carolina vs. TCU 12 p.m. ESPN 0 Aug. 29 NC State vs. Virginia 3:30 p.m. ESPN 0 Aug. 29 Alabama A&M vs. Howard 7:30 p.m. ABC 1 Sept. 3 Colorado at Georgia Tech 8 p.m. ESPN 1 Sept. 4 Miami at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPN 1 Sept. 4 Fresno State at USC 9 p.m. Fox 1 Sept. 5 East Carolina at Alabama 12 p.m. ESPN 1 Sept. 5 Baylor vs. Auburn 3:30 p.m. ABC 1 Sept. 5 Clemson at LSU 7:30 p.m. ABC 1 Sept. 6 Louisville vs. Ole Miss 7:30 p.m. ABC 1 Sept. 7 SMU at Florida State 7:30 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept. 11 Missouri at Kansas 8 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 12 Ohio State at Texas 7:30 p.m. ABC 3 Sept. 18 Houston at Texas Tech 8 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 19 LSU at Ole Miss 7:30 p.m. ABC 4 Sept. 25 Northwestern at Indiana 8 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 2 Penn State at Northwestern 8 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 9 Iowa at Washington 9 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 16 Washington at Purdue 8 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 6 Nebraska at Illinois 8 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 13 Illinois at UCLA 9 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 20 Oregon at Michigan State 8 p.m. Fox 13 Nov. 26 TCU at Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN 13 Nov. 27 Mississippi State at Ole Miss 12 p.m. ABC 13 Nov. 27 Florida at Florida State 3:30 p.m. ABC 13 Nov. 27 Texas at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ABC 13 Nov. 27 West Virginia at Utah 8 or 9 p.m. Fox

Championship week

Week Date Game Time (ET) Network 14 Dec. 4 Sun Belt Championship 7 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship 8 p.m. ABC 14 Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship 9 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 5 ACC Championship 12 p.m. ABC 14 Dec. 5 MAC Championship 12 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 5 SWAC Championship 2 p.m. ESPN2 14 Dec. 5 SEC Championship 4 p.m. ABC 14 Dec. 5 American Championship 8 p.m. ABC

Army-Navy game

Week Date Game Time (ET) Network 15 Dec. 12 Army-Navy 3 p.m. CBS/Paramount

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