LSU May Have an Overlooked Strength That Could Define Its Season

The LSU Tigers are no secret to being the talk of college football, and in fact, the program might prefer being the face of the sport because of how often they are discussed, whether the season has been good or bad for them.

The discourse around the program only exploded this offseason with the hiring of new head coach Lane Kiffin. As one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, he was often the focal point of the conversations surrounding the football program.

Because of that, the Tigers' uber-talented roster is somewhat flying under the radar, and as one of its strengths, it might catch teams focused on the parade around the field, rather than the on-field product.

How a High-Talent Floor is the Strength in Baton Rouge

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, speaks at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Kiffin took the job for the Tigers, it wasn't a question of whether talent would follow him to his new destination, but rather exactly how many players would flock to Baton Rouge to play under one of the greatest offensive minds in the sport. That's why the Tigers will be sporting 59 newcomers next season, including 43 of them who came via the transfer portal.

That talent level is exactly what has the Tigers excited. Typically, when a new head coach takes over, it takes 2-3 years before they start having the players that better suit their playstyle or the scheme they use. With the transfer portal, it takes one to two seasons, especially for a program like the Tigers, which has the NIL war chest to back that up.

Luckily for Kiffin, he will have the fifth-most-talented roster in the country, according to recruiting context. There are eight five-stars, 48 four-stars, and 26 three-stars on the roster, giving the Tigers a total of 56 blue-chip players, or 67.5 percent of their roster.

While recruiting stars don't mean much once players get on campus, it gives the Tigers a higher skill floor, meaning less time spent starting from ground zero when preparing a roster. For Kiffin, who enters his first season with expectations as if it were his third year, having a higher floor and a more talented roster is one of the biggest wins he could have.

Tasked with guiding the program back to national relevance and a trip to the College Football Playoff, the focus is on how he will guide his team, but the strength of his team has been overlooked. This isn't a team made up of deserters, highly talented individuals, but rather highly talented prospects finding their place.

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