LSU Tigers Expected to Have Large Target on Their Backs After Latest Comments

The LSU Tigers are not going to be the usual team that goes through a so-called "rebuild" in the first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin. After the departure of Brian Kelly, the LSU athletic department wasted little time in bringing in one of the hottest names in coaching to bring the program back to a national title contender.

Before Kiffin has even coached a game for the Tigers, it's clear that things are going to look a lot different this season down in Baton Rouge. Coach Kiffin brought in the number one transfer portal class, which features the number one transfer portal quarterback, former Arizona State Sun Devils star Sam Leavitt.

The talent, with a mix of a coach whose offense ruled college football last season for the Ole Miss Rebels, has some in the media ready to call the Tigers a contender for the College Football Playoff. The rest of the SEC is also hearing all that chatter.

Enemy Number One

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers mascot, Mike, runs a LSU flag onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Andre Champagne of LSU Tigers on 247 Sports, recently got the chance to speak with some quarterbacks in the SEC at the Manning Passing Academy. During those conversations, Champagne asked the opposition about the opportunity to play the Tigers this season.

One quarterback who will play against LSU this season said, "I’m trying to go ruin whatever night they’re going to have."

It's clear that Kiffin's move to Baton Rouge has made the Tigers the number one enemy of the conference, and possibly, the number one enemy in all of college football.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during a timeout against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Sept 10, 2022. | Matt Bush / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin leaving the Rebels before they started their CFP campaign has made a lot of folks around the sport angry. While they won't blame the NCAA and the ridiculous offseason circus they've created, they would rather blame the coach who wanted to take a job that he felt would put him in a better situation.

There are plenty of chances for a few enemies to get a crack at Kiffin and the Tigers this season. But there isn't a bigger game on the college football schedule than when the Tigers travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on the Rebels.

The game with the Rebels is one that will change the trajectory of both programs this season when it's all said and done. Everyone may say that it's just one game, but for the entire country outside of Tigers fans, everyone will be rooting against Kiffin, and it may just be the way he likes it.

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