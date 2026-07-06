Does LSU Have the Roster to Win a National Championship?

The LSU Tigers have failed to live up to the expectations set within the program and are looking to return to the heights of college football, proving that the success that is normally found in Baton Rouge is back for good.

Those expectations fall squarely on the new head coach, and perhaps one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, Lane Kiffin. While the majority of the offseason focus has been on him and his impact on the team, he isn't the one on the field when the whistle is blown.

There is no doubt the Tigers have talent on the roster, including a few positions riddled with NFL talent, but is it built to be sustained through the season and win a national championship, or is it too early in the Kiffin tenure to hit those marks?

Why the Roster is Not Set Up for a National Championship

Oklahoma Sooners running back Tory Blaylock (6) carries the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the LSU Tigers at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When a coach takes over a new role, on a new campus, it's very rare that they have the players on the roster they would like, and that benefits their playstyle as well. In the world of the transfer portal, which is a little easier to handle, it is still never exactly what a coach wants when he steps on campus, and adjusting to the new style, both for the coaches and the players, is never easy.

For Kiffin and the Tigers, there will be 59 newcomers on the roster this upcoming season, including 43 of them who transferred in, including new quarterback Sam Leavitt. Hoping to get that number of players to forge a connection in a short time, and with limited field action before the year begins, is a tough ask.

Why the Roster IS Set Up for a National Championship

The LSU Tigers make their way onto the field prior to kickoff against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 41-17. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the roster is absolutely loaded with talent, including plenty of projected top picks for the upcoming NFL draft on both sides of the ball. The Tigers will have potentially one of the best tight ends in the country in Trey'Dez Green, and maybe the best safety as well in Ty Benefield, who transferred in from Boise State.

The Tigers have the fifth-best blue-chip ratio in college football this upcoming season, meaning 67.5 percent of all players on the roster were either a four or five-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite. While stars don't guarantee success, they do generate a higher skill floor, which will only seek to benefit the team.

Kiffin, who is known for being able to get a little extra out of his players, will have one of the most talented rosters under him since he became a head coach. The Tigers seem poised for success with quality names on the roster.

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