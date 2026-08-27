LSU's Offensive Line Has One Advantage It Didn't Have a Year Ago

The LSU Tigers clearly needed an offensive shakeup this season. Lane Kiffin wasted no time in those efforts, bringing in some of the top players in the transfer portal.

The offensive line struggled last year. They were tied for sixth in the SEC in sacks allowed (29), and the offense averaged the fewest rushing yards per game in the conference. To help that cause, Kiffin brought in left tackle Jordan Seaton, who was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the portal.

He also added Maryland transfer Aliou Bah and Ole Miss interior lineman Devin Harper. All of these incoming additions give LSU an advantage at offensive line.

Seaton is the Largest Advantage

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seaton is an undeniably rare talent. He is an elite pass protector, perfectly fit for this fast-paced offense that must protect Sam Leavitt. He allowed zero sacks over nine games last season.

Seaton is looking to improve his run-blocking skills, but it's clear why Kiffin and company pursued the former five-star recruit so heavily. He is exceptional at protecting the quarterback, and nothing is more important than that objective.

With Braelin Moore and Bo Bordelon back in the mix, the Tigers have experience up front. Moore's veteran leadership will be so important for a team with several newcomers. Moore recently earned the prestigious number 18 jersey for the 2026 season.

Since 2003, this number has been given to the LSU player who best displays leadership and perseverance. It's a high honor for someone who knows what it means to represent the university both on and off the field. He becomes just the second offensive lineman to receive the honor.

Moore will wear No. 61 because of NCAA jersey number rules, but he'll have a No. 18 patch. He started in 12 games last season and allowed one sack over 623 snaps. It cannot be stated enough how important his presence is to this group.

The Tigers aren't running away from high expectations this season. Many analysts expect a big leap from Kiffin's team as they aim to rejoin the College Football Playoff conversations. While it's easy to look at the playmakers on this team, a path to success starts with the offensive line.

If this group can stay healthy and keep Leavitt on the field, that would bode well for the Tigers this season. The 2025 season was a tough year for LSU's offensive line, but 2026 should be much better.

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