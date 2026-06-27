LSU's Most Underrated Player Heading into Fall Camp Might Surprise You

Just because the LSU Tigers are starting a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin does not mean the program is at the start of a rebuild.

Kiffin has the Tigers firing on all cylinders, and some believe the team could be an immediate threat for the College Football Playoff. The biggest reason the national media believes in the Tigers this season is because this coaching staff has brought in a solid crop of talent.

With the number one transfer portal class coming to Baton Rouge this season, there are a lot of new faces joining the program that could make day one impacts. One of those players could be former Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones.

Plenty of Opportunity

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Tigers will have plenty of talen in the backfield this upcoming season. Sophomore Harlem Berry will look to be the leader of the running back room, however, the Tigers will have other players that can be a dangerous threat in the backfield. For Jones, the move to LSU is the opportunity to become a weapon in one of the most dynamic offenses in the country.

Last season with the Badgers, Jones had 76 carries, 302 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. While Jones has yet to solidify himself as a number one option in the running game, fall camp could change everything for the sophomore transfer.

If Jones plans to climb up the depth chart, he will need to more than likely get past junior running back Caden Durahm, who will be another talent looking to establish himself with the new coaching staff.

Last season, Durham had 505 rushing yards on 111 carries and found the end zone three times. Those numbers are very similar to Jones's, which is why the second string position at running back could be one position to watch during camp.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's never a problem when you have too much talent. For Kiffin, this isn't even a situation that will have him bothered. If anything, having this much talent in the backfield is going to bring out a level of competition he wants to see from the unit.

The Tigers are less than three months from the start of the 2026 season, and there are still a few questions to be answered. Jones becoming a fixture in the backfield may be answered before the team even gets to their first game. It's exciting times around the Bayou.

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