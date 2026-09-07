LSU Put One of College Football's Great Coaches On the Hot Seat After One Game

Week one of college football always brings surprises, and after a long offseason, that only seems to feel longer every year, bringing storylines to each opening game that graces the long-awaited season's return.

For the LSU Tigers, who were the focal point of the sport prior to the start, the program delivered a beatdown that sent the rest of college football into a frenzy. It raised the questions: "Is LSU good now?" and "What happened to Clemson?".

For Dabo Swinney, who once stood at the pinnacle of the sport, was sent to the hot seat by a beatdown from Kiffin and the new look Tigers in Baton Rouge on primetime TV.

Roles Were Reversed

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney greets LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin before a game at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers were one of the big wild cards entering the 2026 season, with so many new faces, that varied in drastic ways. With the Kiffin era beginning in a crucial home game against another wildcard team, the matchup would speak to the state of both programs.

In a Saturday night prime-time slot, the Tigers delivered a beatdown, dismantling Swinney and his team 51-10, though the score might not reflect the true value of how bad the loss was. The Tigers outgained Clemson 644 yards to 145, with the only touchdown for Clemson coming with 3:13 left in the game.

For Kiffin, who is searching for his first national championship as a head coach, taking down Swinney and his program, in the way they did, is about sending a bigger message.

Swinney is one of the few remaining legendary coaches left in the sport, holding an all-time record of 187-54, and is the winningest coach in ACC history, surpassing Florida State's legendary Bobby Bowden. He carries two national championships with him as well, often going toe-to-toe with the Alabama Crimson Tide dynasty of the 2010's.

However, since making the College Football Playoffs just once since 2020, he holds a 57-23, a far cry from what the program used to be.

From the point of view of the LSU camp, the program went through this last year, firing Brian Kelly after failing to live up to expectations in Baton Rouge. That left the door open for Kiffin, who thrives in the era of college football and the transfer portal, bringing success along the way.

Clemson has a tough decision on their hands, and the loss in Baton Rouge might have sped up the clock. Maybe they can learn something from the trip to Louisiana, and making a coaching change could lead to hiring their Kiffin, but just not the one who handed them an opening-season loss.

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