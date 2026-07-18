One LSU Commit Already Looks Like a Future First-Round Pick

The LSU Tigers are no strangers to success, but unfortunately for the program, it has been quite some time since the state of Louisiana has seen a dominant team in Baton Rouge.

With a regime change during the middle of the 2025 season, and hiring the most polarizing coach in the country, Lane Kiffin, the Tigers knew there would be eyes on them, but also talent would follow to play for one of the best offensive coaches in the sport, and one of the best defensive programs in football history.

Some of that talent includes the recruiting trail, where Kiffin has landed the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana, Ahmad Hudson, a talented tight end who could become a future first-round NFL draft pick.

Why Hudson Will Be a Top Draft Pick

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) is tackled in the end zone for a touchdown by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hudson ranks as the No. 1 tight end in the country, a top-20 prospect in the class, and is a top-three prospect from the Bayou State. The Ruston native has proved that he has the skill set and talent to live up to those rankings.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, he has the size to make him a nightmare matchup against secondary defenders, while also possessing the speed to beat linebackers consistently on routes. His blocking leaves a little to be desired, but with development with the Tigers, that should catch up to speed as well.

Perhaps more importantly for Hudson, he has something that can not be developed: freakish measurements. His arm length measures 34.75 inches, and his hands are 10.75 inches. Both of those measurements give him a big advantage, and with a frame made for mismatches, his tall frame only grows more for high passes.

The measurements and his speed, while also running crisp routes to keep defenders guessing at his next moves, are already setting him apart, and making him just like a projected first round NFL Draft pick, Trey'Dez Green.

Green, the current tight end for the Tigers, is 6-foot-7, 237 pounds, and moves with grace along the field. His specialty, though, is the redzone, where his frame allows him to be a favorite target across the middle of the field.

Hudson, with his similar profile and also being one of the best basketball prospects in the country, can jump higher than most. If he steps on campus in Baton Rouge, he will replace Green, ideally in the same role, which worked for him to be a projected first-round pick, and it should work for Hudson as well.

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