One LSU Star Could Produce College Football's Most Viral Highlights

At LSU, the football program is known for producing well-known athletes every season, going viral for their Tiger talent across social media.

With the program debuting a new era of LSU football under head coach Lane Kiffin, the enitre nations' eyes are on the new and improved Tigers, anticipating a season full of success.

One player on LSU's roster, ranked at the top of his position group in the nation, is sure to go viral in college football for his impressive highlights.

An Unstoppable Force

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into his third season with the Tigers, the veteran tight end Trey'Dez Green, ranked as the No. 1 tight end in college football, is expected to continue his elite offensive production this season.

As a reliable option for new quarterback Sam Leavitt, and an unstoppable force for opposing defenders standing at 6'7, Green easily becomes LSU's secret offensive weapon. And a safety's worst nightmare.

He's not only a secure, easy-to-spot receiver, averaging 13.1 yards per catch, but also a scoring superstar. Last season, Green's seven touchdowns broke the previous record for the most touchdowns in a single season for a tight end, an LSU record that has stood since 2009.

After an offensive renovation this offseason, reshaping the wide receiver group, the tight end veteran will continue building his LSU legacy, standing out within the entire league.

A Social Media Star

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 after the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green's been able to capture the eyes of the nation through his must-watch power plays, featuring his ridiculous leaping ability, finding the ball in the end zone with double coverage - against some of the most dangerous defenses in the conference.

His highlights also show his effortless ability to quickly move around elite defenders on the field, easily finding the end zone to add to his record-breaking scores.

The iconic clips are bound to continue this season, featuring his Louisiana-style celebration dance for a viral highlight reel that college football fans - even conference rivals - can't help but enjoy.

Green's expected to take his lab-created talent to the next level this season, for what could be his last year in a Tigers jersey before dominating in the professional leagues.

The entire college football fan base is hoping Green will stay healthy for an entire season this year, after missing two games for an MCL tear last season, so that he can continue to produce viral and most impressive highlights in the league.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.