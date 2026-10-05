The Most Surprising Thing About LSU's Performance vs. McNeese

There wasn't anything particularly surprising about LSU beating McNeese.

The Tigers were supposed to win comfortably. They did, 63-14.

LSU gaining 731 yards was impressive. Running a school-record 101 offensive plays with 39 first downs was noteworthy. Putting 63 points on the scoreboard provided another sign that Lane Kiffin's offense is continuing to find its footing.

What Stood Out For LSU

Corey Barber Jr 83, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most important development Saturday night may have come from the players LSU didn't expect to rely on entering the season.

The Tigers' young depth suddenly looks capable of helping them now.

And with seven conference games in eight weeks looming ahead, that matters.

Freshman wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. provided perhaps the clearest example.

Barber entered Saturday with one collegiate reception for 15 yards. He left Tiger Stadium as LSU's leading receiver after going 7/7 on all of his targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

His opportunity didn't come by accident.

Winston Watkins Jr. dropped two potential touchdown passes in the first half, so Kiffin turned to Barber.

"One player, Winnie Watkins, dropped two touchdowns, obviously disappointed in that," Kiffin said. "Put a freshman in behind him and he went and scored two touchdowns, so that was good to see."

It was a small example of exactly what Kiffin wanted from Saturday.

When one player struggled, another was ready.

That theme continued throughout the night.

Harlem Berry made the most of his expanded opportunity in the backfield, rushing for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

"Competition is always open. He did good things," Kiffin said. "He needs to block better. Really proud of how far he came last week, and how he seized the opportunity."

Then there was Deuce Geralds.

Geralds' emergence isn't exactly new anymore. The freshman defensive tackle entered Saturday already establishing himself as a legitimate contributor along LSU's defensive front.

Against McNeese, LSU found another way to use him.

Geralds recorded his fifth sack of the season before crossing over to the other side of the ball. On LSU's opening possession of the second half, the 315-pound freshman lined up in the backfield, took a direct snap and charged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.

It was a rare combination, but apparently not an unfamiliar one for Geralds.

"In high school, I used to run the ball a lot," Geralds said. "I had times when I scored multiple touchdowns and had sacks in games. So it was really nothing new to me."

Doing it inside Tiger Stadium was different.

Geralds now has five sacks and has openly set his sights on Harold Perkins Jr.'s LSU freshman record of 7.5.

Barber, Berry and Geralds didn't suddenly earn starting jobs because of what they did against McNeese. The opponent matters, and Kentucky will present a dramatically different challenge next weekend.

But Saturday wasn't really about proving LSU could beat McNeese.

It was about finding out what else Kiffin has on his roster.

"The goal is to get up, but then evaluate these guys because they're going to need to play with the injuries that we have," Kiffin said.

LSU accomplished that goal.

The Tigers played second-, third- and even fourth-stringers while accumulating 101 offensive snaps. Young players who had spent much of the season waiting for opportunities suddenly received them in bunches.

The Tigers are thin on depth in many positions, so this opportunity could not have come at a better moment for the first year Tiger coach, whose players didn't just win, they won with passion, effort and intensity on all levels of the depth chart.

LSU starts their gauntlet with Kentucky on the road next Saturday, and give this Bengal squad another opportunity to show what they are made of.

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