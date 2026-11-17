After LSU was leading Texas for most of the game, the Longhorns took the lead in the last seconds of the game to hand the Tigers their fourth loss of the season.

The close game featured a back-and-forth battle between the two offensive leaders, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

As the Tigers fell to the No. 6-ranked Longhorns, Lane Kiffin revealed that the loss brought new problems to Leavitt during Monday's press conference.

The Confidence Meter

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the game, Kiffin revealed that he was leaning on the defensive production during the matchup, allowing Leavitt to handle the ball when necessary.

This led to more conservative play-calling during the fourth quarter, which ultimately hurt Leavitt more during the final drives.

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"Unfortunately, it didn't go that way, and I think what happens is that, as it goes now, we're on them saying, 'Man, this is exactly what you can't do.' So now you kind of get jammed up, and then, you know, then there's some in the fourth quarter where he's supposed to throw over here, you know, to make plays, and then he's worried about throwing a fourth interception," said Kiffin.

Essentially, the conservative play-calling began to spiral on Kiffin as his quarterback began to lose confidence, and the defense couldn't keep up its own production.

Against Texas, Leavitt tied his season-high of three interceptions thrown, with two interceptions picked off by defensive back Jelani McDonald in the end zone late in the game.

Leavitt slowly started losing his ability to make plays on the offense during the fourth quarter, with the interceptions leading to even more problems for the Tigers, who put up no points in the fourth, compared to the Longhorns' nine game-winning points.

While Leavitt has had his fair share of colorblindness this season, the burnt orange Longhorns gave him a challenging fourth quarter that forced the offense into scoring no points and allowing Texas to take a late lead.

An ongoing problem for the Tigers this season has been losing momentum and critical production on both sides of the ball, as now three of the team's four losses have come down to the final plays of the game.

With Leavitt losing confidence as he let the momentum slip, the Tigers were not able to keep up with the Longhorns, allowing Texas to secure the win on the last drive.

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