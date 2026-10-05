3 Overreactions After LSU's Blowout Win vs. McNeese

The Tigers dominated McNeese State from start to finish Saturday night, cruising to a 63-14 victory in front of a sellout crowd at Tiger Stadium.

LSU finished with 731 yards of total offense, including 367 yards on the ground, while scoring six rushing touchdowns. Sam Leavitt completed 18 of 23 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, while Corey Barber Jr. caught seven passes and two touchdowns.

Harlem Berry and Stacy Gage both rushed for more than 100 yards, and LSU held McNeese to just 196 total yards.

One dominant performance against McNeese doesn’t answer every question about LSU football. It does, however, provide plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the rest of the season.

Here are three overreactions after LSU’s win over McNeese State.

LSU Has the Best Offense in College Football

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s no denying LSU’s offense was impressive. The Tigers piled up 731 yards of total offense, coming just 15 yards short of the program’s single-game record. LSU scored 63 points while consistently moving the football throughout the night.

Leavitt was efficient throughout his time on the field, completing 18 of 23 passes with three touchdowns and an interception.

The running game may have been even more impressive.

LSU produced 367 rushing yards, with Berry rushing for a career-high 125 yards and Stacy adding 110 yards. In total, five different Tigers scored rushing touchdowns.

That kind of production is going to get people excited. And it should.

Running Game Is Back In Buisness

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) rushes against McNeese Cowboys safety Sentario Willis (11) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest surprise of the night may have been just how productive LSU’s running game was.

Harlem Berry rushed for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Stacy Gage added 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Five different LSU players scored rushing touchdowns, including defensive tackle Deuce Geralds on a one-yard run.

McNeese allowed LSU to establish the run early, and once the Tigers created a significant lead, the Cowboys had little chance of slowing down the rotation of backs LSU could use.

LSU appears to have gotten its running game back on track, a development that should be worrisome for the rest of the SEC.

The Defense Has It Completely Figured Out

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) sacks McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tiger defense has completely figured things out.

LSU’s defense completely overwhelmed McNeese State. The Tigers held the Cowboys to just 196 total yards and six first downs while forcing one turnover.

McNeese struggled to move the football for most of the night, and LSU consistently made it difficult for the Cowboys to sustain drives.

The Tigers also held McNeese to just 94 passing yards, while Jake Strong completed only 3 of 10 passes for 20 yards and an interception.

After Saturday night, LSU has officially established itself as one of the best defenses in college football.

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