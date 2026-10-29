LSU's Offensive Line Must Find Answers for Alabama’s Dangerous Pass Rush

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set for a major test against Alabama on Nov. 7, at Tiger Stadium, and the Tigers’ offensive line will have to find answers for one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest strengths: creating pressure on the quarterback.

Through eight games, Alabama has recorded 20 sacks, averaging 2.5 per game. The Crimson Tide have also generated pressure from both the defensive line and linebacker position, making protection more complicated for the Tigers.

For Lane Kiffin and his staff, the challenge will be finding ways to keep the passing game aggressive without giving Alabama opportunities to disrupt Sam Leavitt.

Alabama’s Pass Rush Has Multiple Threats

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) celebrates his tackle for a loss with Alabama linebacker QB Reese (36) and Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry (14) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama’s pass rush does not depend on one player, which is part of what makes the matchup difficult for LSU.

Defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre lead the Crimson Tide with 3.5 sacks apiece through Alabama’s first eight games. Defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has added three sacks, while Terrance Green has recorded 2.5.

Henry showed his ability to disrupt an opposing offense in Alabama’s Oct. 24 victory over Texas A&M, recording two sacks. Thompkins, a transfer from USC, gives Alabama another experienced presence along the defensive front. Pierre adds a different challenge because he can generate pressure from the linebacker position rather than lining up as a traditional defensive lineman.

That variety forces LSU to do more than identify the most dangerous edge rusher. The Tigers must recognize where pressure is coming from, communicate before the snap and make sure their protection accounts for potential blitzers.

If LSU focuses too heavily on the defensive line, Pierre and other second-level defenders could find opportunities to attack. If the Tigers devote too many blockers to the rush, they could limit the number of receivers available to get open downfield.

Jordan Seaton and Weston Davis Face Important Matchups

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important parts of the matchup will be how LSU’s offensive tackles handle Alabama’s pressure off the edges.

Jordan Seaton transferred from Colorado after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. Seaton has played all but a small portion of his previous college snaps at left tackle. That experience will be important against a defensive front featuring Henry and Pierre.

Seaton’s challenge will be maintaining his position against edge pressure while staying disciplined to other factors. The key will not simply be winning the initial contact but preventing rushers from getting around him or forcing Leavitt to move off his spot.

On the other side, right tackle Weston Davis returns after starting 10 games at the position in 2025.

Davis and the interior offensive line will have to account for Thompkins and Green. Their production gives Alabama options to pressure Leavitt without relying exclusively on outside rushes.

LSU Must Adjust Its Protection Without Becoming Predictable

LSU does not have to abandon its downfield passing game to protect Leavitt. Instead, Kiffin and his staff will need to find the right balance between keeping extra protection and giving the quarterback enough receiving options.

One adjustment could be using a running back or tight end to help in pass protection on selected downs. An additional blocker could give LSU a better chance of accounting for pressure, particularly when Alabama shows a potential blitz. However, keeping another player in protection also means sending fewer receivers into routes.

Quick passes and screens could provide another answer. Getting the ball out of Leavitt’s hands before Alabama’s rushers can reach him would make it harder for the Crimson Tide to consistently disrupt the passing game.

Still, LSU will need to execute its assignments. An aggressive pass rush can punish missed blocks and poor communication, even when the offense calls a conservative play.

Protecting Leavitt Will Be Key to LSU’s Offensive Success

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Alabama matchup will test whether LSU’s offensive line can hold up against a defensive front that has produced sacks from multiple positions.

Leavitt gives the Tigers a quarterback capable of making plays, but LSU will need to provide him enough time to work through his progressions and take advantage of opportunities downfield. If Alabama consistently creates pressure, the Tigers could struggle to sustain drives and establish their offensive rhythm.

The offensive line’s performance could very well determine how much of Kiffin’s game plan the Tigers can execute. If Seaton, Davis and the interior blockers can limit Alabama’s pressure, LSU will have a better chance to stay aggressive and make the Crimson Tide defend the entire field.

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