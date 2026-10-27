LSU's Has Put Itself Back in the College Football Playoff Driver's Seat

LSU has established itself as a brand new threat in the SEC, proving the effect of Lane Kiffin's takeover in Baton Rouge.

Now that the team is nine weeks into the season, the hopes of making a historical playoff run are slowly becoming a reality for the No. 15 Tigers, heading into the bye week, 6-2.

While there has been a wave of emotions this season with two tough losses, the wins that the team has gained have shown much more than a leader on the scoreboard, but also the ability to take over the game's momentum.

The Playoff Prediction

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone in the league is hoping to continue playing well into December, raising the stakes of almost every matchup for the rest of the season with how small the playoff contender margin for error window is.

Selection to join 11 other teams in the College Football Playoff Bracket goes to the most deserving teams, those with tough losses and standout wins. With all but two SEC teams having more than one loss, the committee faces a tough choice: selecting only the best of the best - after granting the five conference championships.

It's not just about minimizing the losses, but also being able to stand out amongst the rest of the competition, gaining wins that will be brought up on the first Sunday of December.

That's where LSU is right now. They have stood out as a team that doesn't just win - but wins big.

Going 3-2 in SEC play this season, LSU has had some dominant wins, recently coming off a 31-0 blowout over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and a 38-17 win over Auburn on the road. The Tigers have emerged as a shutout threat against SEC opponents, which is exactly where they want to be right now.

The rest of the season, LSU will face three top-ranked opponents, with visits from Alabama and Texas, before paying its own visit to the Volunteers in Knoxville.

Three loss teams don't make it far into the CFP bracket, which is why the Alabama matchup in two weeks will decide just how serious a contender LSU is in the playoff contender conversation.

With the tall expectations of the new and improved program this season, beating the Crimson Tide at home won't just be a win over a classic SEC rival, but a major deciding factor in whether LSU is postseason material.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.