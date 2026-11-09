LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is now 0-6 against Alabama in his career - a mark that is not comforting to Tiger fans.

LSU fell to the Crimson Tide in a 31-13 loss at Tiger Stadium. This is the Tigers' fourth consecutive loss to Alabama. The last time the Tigers won against Alabama, Jayden Daniels was the starting quarterback.

With the first Saturday in November series coming to an end for the foreseeable future, the Tigers will not have a chance to redeem themselves until 2028. They must now look to Texas, which is coming off of a 34-20 comeback win against Missouri.

Here are the standout moments for the Tigers against Alabama, both good, bad and ugly, that LSU must focus on before Texas comes to town.

The good

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Trey'Dez Green looked much more comfortable in his second game back from injury for the Tigers.

Green missed four games for LSU after suffering a knee injury in the Tigers' game against Ole Miss. The injury was week-to-week, with Green's mother posting on Facebook that the tight end had suffered some bruises but would not require any surgery.

In his return against Auburn on Oct. 24, Green had 5 receptions for 50 yards. On Saturday, Green had 10 receptions for 85 yards for the Tigers. The increase in receptions is a good sign for the Tigers, who will face a Texas defense that ranks 10th in the country in yards allowed per game.

The bad

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defense lines up during the second quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU's defense has been a spotlight for the team all season long despite its offense struggles. The team ranks sixth in the country in total offense, holding opponents to 261.1 yards per game.

This rang true against Alabama, where the Tigers held the Crimson Tide offense to just 285 total yards.

Despite these numbers, the defense broke down in the fourth quarter, allowing two passing touchdowns from Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. The Tigers' inability to complete the game will prove a weak spot against a Texas offense that scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against Missouri on Saturday.

The Ugly

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt seemed to be poised for a surge after his game against Auburn, when he logged a career-high 388 passing yards in 32-for-45 attempts.

LSU's quarterback had similar numbers against Alabama, logging 380 yards in 35-for-47 attempts. However, Leavitt looked hesitant in the pocket for the Tigers. He too often had to scramble after waiting too long in the pocket on Saturday and was sacked four times.

The hesitancy from Leavitt led to LSU's inability to convert in the red zone. The Tigers only made it into the end zone four times. Of those four, they scored one touchdown and one field goal, accounting for 10 of the Tigers' 13 points.

Leavitt also regressed in his ability to accurately throw the ball. Through the first six games of the season, the LSU quarterback had 8 interceptions, including one in every game.

Leavitt did not log an interception against Mississippi State or Auburn, appearing to have better ball placement. This proved untrue against Alabama, where the quarterback had an interception in the Tigers' final play of the first half.

The quarterback's hesitancy creates a weak spot against a Texas defense that is tied for 13th in the nation in total sacks with 27. Leavitt will need to find a way to accurately throw the ball, or Kiffin may just find the answer for him.

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