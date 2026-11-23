The LSU Tigers fell out of the top 25 on Saturday following a late 27-13 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

This is the first time the Tigers have been unranked in 2026 after starting the season as the No. 11 team in the nation. With just one game left in the regular season, the Tigers are unlikely to get back into the top 25 with an unranked opponent in Arkansas.

With hopes so high for Head Coach Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge, the unranked finish is a disappointing sight for Tiger fans. Here is how the Tigers got here and what they can do from here.

How the Tigers ended up 6-5

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's team started off the season with two dominant victories over Clemson (51-10 final score) and Louisiana Tech (45-14 final score). The victories helped the Tigers reach their peak in the rankings in Week 3 at No. 7.

LSU's first loss of the season came in Week 3 in Kiffn's first return to Ole Miss, who was then ranked No. 8 in the FBS. Since the Tigers' loss came against a fellow top-10 team, the Tigers fell just three spots in the rankings to No. 10.

The Tigers continued a pattern of two dominating victories then a loss twice more in 2026.

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LSU won against Texas A&M 35-6 and McNeese State 63-14, allowing the team to maintain its No. 10 ranking. Kiffin's team's 35-34 loss to Kentucky caused the Tigers to fall to No. 22.

The third round of two wins came against Mississippi State 31-0 and Auburn 38-17.

The Tigers' Nov. 7 matchup against Alabama began their downfall from the rankings. Kiffin's Tigers have lost three consecutive games: 31-13 against the Crimson Tide, 22-21 against Texas and 27-13 against Tennessee.

Where the Tigers can go from here

LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) stands after recovering a Tennessee fumble during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' Nov. 28 matchup against Arkansas will be their final game of the regular season. With the team out of the running for the CFP and the SEC Championship, they must now turn towards their bowl game possibilities.

With six wins, the Tigers have qualified for a bowl game appearance. With a win against Arkansas, the Tigers could make appearances in bowls such as the Texas Bowl, Music City Bowl or Liberty Bowl.

With a loss, the team could be playing in the Birmingham Bowl or the Gasparilla Bowl. The team's postseason fate will be decided in Fayetteville on Nov. 28.

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