5 Immediate Takeaways from LSU's Loss to Kentucky

LSU was upset in Lexington, losing 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky.

This was the game that the offense was supposed to be the sure thing. Instead, the No. 10 Tigers lost on a two point conversion in overtime, dropping to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, with both of those defeats on the road.

This loss raises a lot of questions, doubts and concerns as LSU enters the toughest stretch of its season yet.

Turnovers and More Turnovers

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt came in with seven interceptions on the season, and he only added to the pile against Kentucky.

Pressure forced his first throw of the second half to sail, and Ty Bryant intercepted it. Then, with 4:45 left and LSU needing to piece together a long drive to win, Leavitt fumbled and Kentucky took over at the 13-yard line.

Fortunately, Kentucky wasted both gifts.

A fourth-and-2 attempt failed after the interception, and a short field goal missed after the fumble. But the pattern is hard to ignore as he’s the only player in FBS with an interception in every game.

Soft Defense Costs the Game Again

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Kentucky started its final drive at its own 20 with 97 seconds left, and Kenny Minchey hit DJ Miller, Ja'Kayden Ferguson and Kenny Darby on big completions to reach field-goal range in just over 60 of those 97 seconds.

Adam Zouagui's 33-yarder tied it with 12 seconds left.

The Wildcats got down the field so easy thanks to multiple soft zones and missed assignments in coverage.

It wasn’t one off either, the first half ended the same way, with Kentucky driving 75 yards in 15 plays for a 21-17 lead.

At halftime, Kiffin said, "We've got to tackle better."

He had asked for a suffocating defense all season, and it had that for the most part, but against Kentucky, LSU offered little of that when it mattered.

No Killer Instincts

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 1:46 left, LSU faced fourth-and-1 on its own side of the field and punted.

A one-yard gain seals the game, but Kiffin decided to trust his defense. And quite honestly, he shouldn’t have.

Kentucky then took over at its own 20 and pieced together the 97-second game tying drive.

Earlier in the night, Kiffin kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1, and Dilin Jones ran for 14 yards. So it’s not a problem with failed attempts clouding judgement.

After the A&M win, Kiffin said he had nearly punted on a fourth-and-short before reversing course. "That's not how we roll," he said of being conservative.

When he took the job, he said, "We came here to win and win now."

LSU got two chances to run out the clock and failed both times.

Game Changing Explosiveness

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Baxter ripped off a 77-yard run on Kentucky's first offensive snap and scored on the next play.

Later, Brock Coffman returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

That cannot happen in SEC play. And it’s so uncharacteristic for this LSU team, who allowed triple the amount of yards it’s held its opponents to on average.

The defense looked lost a lot against the Wildcats.

The game ended on a similar breakdown. Minchey scored the winning two-point conversion on the most obvious draw play up the middle.

A Road Problem

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is 0-2 in road games under Kiffin, and 0-6 in its last two season’s worth of trips dating back 2025’s Week 1 win over Clemson.

Both of LSU’s losses this season came in SEC play, moving Kiffin to 13-13 on the road as an SEC coach against SEC teams.

Now at 1-2 in conference play, with three of the season’s hardest games yet to come, LSU’s margin for error is gone.

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