It's been a rough month for LSU. The team just got their third straight loss this month, losing to Tennessee 13-27 on Saturday, as the fifth loss of the season.

November was expected to be the most important stretch of the season, to make playoff hopes come alive for Lane Kiffin and his Tigers.

But after three unfortunate losses, the team has fallen to a 6-5 record, with one final matchup on Saturday against Arkansas.

The tough opponents that LSU has faced this month have given LSU a challenge late in the game, forcing the Tigers to find major execution when the game matters most. But the team was unable to pull anything off, three separate times, leading to a brutal stat for the Tigers.

Fourth Quarter Madness

LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate a turnover against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When saying that the Tigers were unable to pull anything off in the late-game scenarios this month, it really meant nothing.

All three losses have one thing in common besides an upset Tiger team. They have all consisted of a no-score fourth quarter by the Tigers.

LSU hasn’t scored a point in the 4th quarter in the month of November this season….mind blowing — Brandon Taylor (@Brandon18Taylor) November 22, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mind blowing is putting it nicely.

The three losses have exposed LSU's biggest weakness this season: situational execution.

Against Alabama, the Tigers let Alabama put up 21 points in the second half, allowing the SEC rival to take a major lead late in the game. Meanwhile, the Tigers only scored one touchdown in all four quarters, and again, nothing in the fourth.

When the Tigers hosted the Texas Longhorns, the team led over the burnt orange competitor the entire game, before allowing Texas to score the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

That points the blame on the defense for not being able to cover for a crucial play, but the offense's inability to continue to add to the scoreboard would have changed the one-point win.

As LSU visited the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, the Tigers went into the fourth quarter tied with the conference opponent, before letting Tennessee take a major lead and put up 14 points in the final quarter.

Once again, the team couldn't find the end zone during the last 15 minutes of the game, for the third time this month.

As previously mentioned, November was the most important stretch of the season for LSU. Now, the team is heading into one last game with this unfortunate stat haunting them.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.